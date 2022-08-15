World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE By Linda Wilkinson Comes to the Union Theatre Next Month

'Ghosts On A Wire', written and produced by Linda Wilkinson, will gets its world premiere at the Union Theatre, Southwark, London SE1, as part of this year's Totally Thames Festival, from 21 September and run to 8 October.

Mary Shelley's prophesies in her book 'Frankenstein', the Modern Prometheus, came to fruition some hundred years after publication on the banks of the Thames at Blackfriars. Electricity, the source of her supernatural themes, became a true force of power in the world, a force as destructive as it was beneficial.

'Ghosts on a Wire' follows the development of the world's largest coal powered electric plant, The Pioneer as it lit the houses and streets of the affluent North Bank of the Thames, whilst destroying the homes and working-class communities on the South. One woman, Octavia Hill, fought for the rights of the ordinary people of Southwark to have decent homes and clean air. Her story and that of our ghosts, recounts a tale of unworldly events, corruption, greed and resilience in the face of a Leviathan that was able to consume everything it encountered.



'Ghosts On A Wire', which uses spectacular back projection effects and photography, was commissioned by Southwark Council, who had previously commissioned Linda Wilkinson to write 'Albion in Flames'. Wilkinson is thrilled that the same creative team behind 'Albion in Flames', are back together again for 'Ghosts On A Wire'.

Cast:

Gerri Farrell as Octavia Hill

Andrew Fettes as William Shelfer

Timothy Harker as William Blake

Ali Kemp as Sarah Shelfer

Deborah Klayman as Harriot Yorke

Tom Neill as Michael Faraday

Creative team:

Writer and Producer Linda Wilkinson

Director PK Taylor

Sound Designer and Composer Jack Baxter

Photographer and Graphic Design Martin Butterworth

Artist Adrian Chappell

Projection Design (Stagefright Films) Chris Lince

Costumes Penn O'Gara

Linda Wilkinson (who's first play, 'Dust at Midnight', was a winner of the Writers' Guild of Great Britain's Theatre Showcase) was born in Bethnal Green in the heart of London's East End. For the first 24 years of her life she lived in a house on Columbia Road. These days it's home to the internationally renowned Flower Market, in those days it was just for the locals who bought plants for their tiny back yards and gardens.Her family have lived in the area for many generations and she can trace her roots in East London back to the 1650's. Her mother was a seamstress and her father worked for the Gas Board. Much of her writing has been about the realities and challenges she observed in the lives around her. Her own life is recounted in her memoir, 'Columbia Road Of Blood and Belonging'. Having left the area in her twenties, in 1986 she returned to live just a stone's throw from her original home. She has in turn been an accountant, scientist, playwright, author, radio producer and Chair of Amnesty International UK. As an avid proponent of Human Rights', she was a founder member of Amnesty Internationals' LGBT networks. She and her partner Carol were the first women to sign London's GLA Partnership Register which kick-started the road to Same-Sex marriage in the UK.