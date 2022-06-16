World Premiere Of THE THRONE Delays Its Opening At Charing Cross Theatre By A Week

The world premiere of 'The Throne' starring Charlie Condou and Mary Roscoe, will delay its opening at Charing Cross Theatre by a week due to the planned tube and train strikes.

A majestic new comedy by award-winning TV and film screenwriter John Goldsmith, directed by Anthony Biggs, it will now preview from Wednesday 29 June and run to 30 July.

A spokesman for the production said: "We are gutted to have to delay our opening for a week but we were left with little choice given the planned strikes next week and their knock on effect in the days between. That combined with instructions not to travel unless essential have dented consumer confidence. We look forward to starting our previews no Wednesday 29 June and our new press night is Monday 4 July. We apologise to anyone with a ticket for the affected dates but if they contact their point of purchase they can switch to another date."

2002: the year of the Golden Jubilee...

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is in a spot of bother. Whilst on a school visit, and in need of a Royal 'We', she has become trapped in a portaloo with Derek, the Head of Science and an anti-monarchist. To make matters worse, this temporary 'throne' has been rigged with explosives by terrorists, and any attempt to escape will set it off.

With no way to contact the outside world, the Queen and Derek must rely on each other as they wait anxiously to discover their fate. Will these two opposites be able to find some common ground? Will the flush hold up? And most important of all: will Derek discover what's inside the Royal handbag?

From award-winning film and TV writer John Goldsmith ('Victoria and Albert') comes this witty and irreverent new comedy, starring Charlie Condou ('Coronation Street', 'Unforgotten', 'Nathan Barley') and Mary Roscoe ('Ted Lasso', 'Unrelated').

The cast also features Michael Joel Bartelle as headmaster Peter Carr. Michael was recently in 'Much Ado About Nothing' for the RSC.