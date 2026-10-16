Woolwich Works to Present Drag, Disco and Cabaret Christmas Season
The venue will host LGBTQ+-led events including performances by Brixton Chamber Orchestra and queer cabaret variety shows.
From drag queens and kings to disco anthems, cabaret and Christmas parties, Woolwich Works is preparing for a fabulously festive season at its historic Royal Arsenal home. With queer-led performances, live music and a host of alternative nights out, the venue's Christmas programme offers something a little different from the traditional festive fare.
The party starts on 28 November with Brixton Chamber Orchestra's Disco Orchestrated, transforming familiar disco favourites into a live orchestral celebration. With a 19-piece ensemble and four vocalists, the concert draws on the irresistible sound of disco for an evening made for dancing, singing and getting into the festive spirit.
At the heart of the programme is Drag the Halls on 10 December, presented by LGBTQ+ Greenwich. The returning queer cabaret variety show brings together drag queens, kings and things alongside burlesque, clowning, comedy and live singing, celebrating the creativity and diversity of the local LGBTQ+ community.
The following evening, 11 December, Drag Bingo UK: Festive Edition adds a riotous party atmosphere to the Christmas calendar, combining bingo with drag entertainment and seasonal mischief. Together, the two events offer a particularly colourful pair of festive nights out.
The celebrations continue on 18 December with Karaoke at the Works – Christmas Special invites audiences to take to the microphone for festive favourites, hosted by cabaret characters Binkie and Maud. The free event welcomes younger singers earlier in the evening before becoming an adults-only singalong.
On 19 December, Santa's Silent Disco: Ages 18 to 118 brings three DJs, festive anthems and plenty of dancing to the Fireworks Factory, offering another opportunity to celebrate with friends before Christmas.
Nick Williams, Director of Woolwich Works, commented: “Christmas at Woolwich Works has never been about doing things by halves, and this year we're bringing together everything from drag queens and disco anthems to cabaret, karaoke and festive parties.
“We're particularly delighted to welcome LGBTQ+ Greenwich back for Drag the Halls, which celebrates the extraordinary creativity of our local queer community. Whether you're coming for the music, the performances or simply a brilliant night out with friends, we hope there's something here to make your Christmas a little more fabulous.”
For tickets and further information, visit www.woolwich.works/christmas.
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