Woolwich Works Sets 2026 Holiday Season Featuring THE MAGIC FLUTE, Roller Circus and More

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Woolwich Works is offering an alternative to the traditional Christmas panto this year, with a festive programme bringing together circus, music, dance, comedy, drag, family entertainment and big nights out in the heart of the Royal Arsenal.

Running from late November through to New Year's Eve, the season ranges from a neon-lit roller circus and Protein's playful dance-theatre reimagining of Mozart to drag, disco, Bollywood brass, karaoke, live comedy and Christmas ceilidh dancing — alongside more traditional festive favourites for audiences who still want a touch of Christmas classicism.

The festive season begins on Sunday 22 November with The National Children's Orchestras Winter Concert, bringing some of the country's most talented young musicians to Woolwich Works for a winter showcase. NCO's eldest musicians, aged just 13 and 14 and conducted by Andrew Morley, will take on a programme ranging from Holst's The Planets and Gershwin's An American in Paris to John Williams' music from Star Wars.

On 27 November, The Comedy Store returns to Woolwich Works' Fireworks Factory for another evening of live stand-up, with a new line-up of comedians to be announced in early November.

Brixton Chamber Orchestra - Disco Orchestrated turns the Fireworks Factory into a giant dance floor on 28 November. Powerhouse vocalists join a 19-piece ensemble for a night of soaring strings, blazing brass and irresistible grooves inspired by disco legends including Earth, Wind & Fire and the Bee Gees. This is orchestral music designed to get audiences on their feet and dancing rather than sitting politely in their seats!

Families can then step into a neon-soaked world of skating and circus as Neon Sun – Roller Circus arrives on 29 November. Fusing high-speed roller-skating tricks, circus stunts and 90s street culture to an old-school hip-hop soundtrack, the show features international performers in an energetic family spectacle.

On 5 December, Woolwich Works' resident artistic company Protein brings The Magic Flute to the venue as part of its 2026 tour. Adapted and directed by Luca Silvestrini, the acclaimed dance-theatre reimagining of Mozart's opera combines dancing, storytelling, singing and striking visuals as Papageno and Prince Tamino set out to rescue Princess Pamina. Following Protein's award-winning family show The Little Prince, the production is created for children aged 7+ and their grown-ups

British Youth Music Theatre presents BYMT Presents '26 on 6 December, bringing young performers and musicians from across its 2026 season back together for one night to perform standout numbers from new musicals premiered at venues including Greenwich Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome and Hull Truck Theatre. Featuring performers aged 11–21, the showcase offers audiences the chance to discover new musical writing and emerging talent.

Christmas takes a decidedly more irreverent turn on 10 December with Drag The Halls showcasing some of London's queens, kings and things alongside burlesque, clowning, comedy and live singing. The following night, Drag Bingo UK: Festive Edition brings a Christmas twist to its high-energy night that is much more than just bingo – expect camp comedy, live performance and plenty of glitter-soaked festive chaos.

On 12 December, Woolwich Works' sell-out Christmas Ceilidh returns with toe-tapping live music, twirling dancers and plenty of festive merriment, before families are invited into The Elf Factory on 13 December. Set inside a sherbet factory run by three eccentric elves, the playful show combines science, circus and a sprinkling of magic as malfunctioning machinery sends the factory into hilarious chaos.

For those looking for a more traditional Christmas tale, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol takes centre stage on 17 December. Performed by a single actor using Dickens' unaltered words, the production strips the story back to its original storytelling power, bringing its familiar world vividly to life through voice and performance alone.

Also on 17 December, Bollywood Brass Band returns to Woolwich Works with Jolly Bolly Christmas - Bollywood Brass Band transforming beloved carols and festive favourites with irresistible Indian rhythms, soaring brass, infectious percussion and all the colour and energy of Bollywood.

Christmas singalongs arrive on 18 December with Karaoke at The Works: Festive Favourites, hosted by Binkie & Maud in the Visitors' Book Café. Younger singers can take to the mic first before the evening becomes adults only, with free entry throughout.

And for families, groups of friends and colleagues looking for something a little less conventional than the usual Christmas party, Woolwich Works offers plenty of opportunities to swap the dinner table for the dance floor.

On 19 December, Santa's Silent Disco gets younger audiences moving with glow sticks, Santa singalongs, face-painting, snow-filled slushies, festive treats and a visit from Santa himself. Later that night, the grown-ups take over for Santa's Silent Disco: Ages 18 to 118, as three DJs battle it out for Naughty or Nice supremacy alongside Christmas cocktails and a distinctly more adult festive party atmosphere.

Festive fun continues with Quizmas, on 20 December, while Baby Gospel returns with a Christmas Special on 21 December. Featuring members of CK Gospel Choir, the uplifting, baby-friendly show invites families to sing and clap along to Christmas favourites and timeless carols alongside the company's usual mix of soul, gospel and Motown – with bubbles thrown in for good measure!

Santa's Grotto will also return to Woolwich Works this Christmas, with further details to be announced and tickets going on sale here on 1 October.

Seeing in the new year is New Year's Eve at Woolwich Works on 31 December. Step into the final hours of the year and celebrate the arrival of 2027 with a night of music, drinks and fireworks magic. With multiple bars open throughout the venue, a live-streamed countdown to midnight, and DJ Baz on the decks all night, expect a feel-good soundtrack of old favourites and fresh hits to keep the dance floor alive right through to close. Entrance is free and on a first come first serve basis, all ages welcome.

The festive programme rounds off on 3 January with Quiz Of The Year – A Look Back Over 2026 putting audiences' memories of the previous 12 months to the test through picture, music and mystery-voice rounds.

Nick Williams, Director of Woolwich Works, commented: 'Christmas at Woolwich Works is a magical time, with the full breadth of what we do here on stage and ensuring that there's something for everyone. From circus and comedy, cabaret to family shows, our Santa's grotto, live music and plenty of chances to get down on the dance floor, we offer a range of festive fun, whatever your age.'

'We want people to have fun in the festive season and come together with friends and family and share the spirit of the season.'

Further events and programme details will be announced ahead of the festive season.

Tickets and information for confirmed events are available here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 06 Hrs 22 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming