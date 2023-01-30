Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; MOULIN ROUGE Wins Best Musical!

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

Accessibility Champion

Winner: Not F**kin' Sorry company - 2022



Runners-Up: Tabby Lamb - 2022, Shona Louise - 2022, Bea Ward - 2022

Best Cabaret

Winner: Jenna Russell - Jenna Russell - Cadogan Hall



Runners-Up: Reuben Kaye - THE BUTCH IS BACK - Soho Theatre, The Tiger Lillies - THE LAST DAYS OF MANKIND - Wilton's Music Hall, Gavin Lee - STEPPIN' OUT WITH Fred Astaire - Crazy Coqs

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Winner: Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Runners-Up: Oti Mabuse - THE CHER SHOW - UK Tour, Ellen Kane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regents Park, Arlene Phillips - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Dominion Theatre

Best Classical / Opera Performer

Winner: Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum



Runners-Up: Yaritza Veliz - LA BOHÈME - Glyndebourne, Sally Matthews - THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN - London Coliseum, Joyce DiDonato - THEODORA - Royal Opera House

Best Classical / Opera Production

Winner: THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO



Runners-Up: LA BOHÉME - Glyndebourne, THE VALKYRIE - London Coliseum, HMS PINAFORE - London Coliseum

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Winner: Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Runners-Up: Ben Stones - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse, Gabriella Slade - THE CHER SHOW - Touring, Jean Chan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Winner: Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Runners-Up: Nick Winston - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre, Jamie Fletcher - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse, Home Mcr, Tania Azevedo - BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL - The Turbine

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Winner: Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre



Runners-Up: Marianne Elliott - C*CK - Ambassadors Theatre, Hannah Hauer-King - MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS - Soho Theatre, Vicky Featherstone - JEWS IN THEIR OWN WORDS - The Royal Court

Best Immersive Production

Winner: DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ



Runners-Up: WITCHES OF OZ - The Vaults, WAR OF THE WORLDS - 56 Leadenhall Street, London, PUNCHDUNK - THE BURNT CITY - One Cartridge Place

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Winner: Divina De Campo - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse



Runners-Up: Courtney Stapleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium, Courtney Bowman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Samantha Barks - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - Theatre Royal Dury Lane

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Winner: Abigail Thorn - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse



Runners-Up: Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre, Jonathan Bailey - C*CK - Ambassador's Theatre, Joe Locke - THE TRIALS - Donmar Warehouse

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Winner: Natasha Chivers - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre



Runners-Up: Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre, Zoe Spurr - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre, Natasha Katz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Winner: James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Runners-Up: Nick Barstow - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre, Katharine Woolley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regent's Park, Jonathan Gill - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Touring

Best New Production of a Musical

Winner: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre



Runners-Up: BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre, FROZEN THE MUSICAL - Theatre Royal Dury Lane, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium

Best New Production of a Play

Winner: THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse



Runners-Up: PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre, C*CK - Ambassador's Theatre, CRUISE - The Apollo Theatre

Best New Regional or Touring Production

Winner: WAITRESS - Touring



Runners-Up: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Manchester HOME, THE CHER SHOW - Touring production, DREAMGIRLS - Tour

Best Newcomer

Winner: Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre



Runners-Up: Esme Rothero - SIX - Vaudeville, Roxanne Couch - SIX - Vaudeville, Elijah Ferreira - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse

Best Off-West End Theatre

Winner: The Other Palace



Runners-Up: Southwark Playhouse, Donmar Warehouse, Almeida Theatre

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Winner: Hannah Lowther - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace



Runners-Up: Danielle Rose - SIX THE MUSICAL - Vaudeville, Adam Gillian - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre, Joel Harper-Jackson - C*CK - Ambassador's Theatre

Best Regional Theatre

Winner: Curve Theatre - Leicester



Runners-Up: Hope Mill, Leeds playhouse, Birmingham Hippodrome

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Winner: Miriam Buether - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre



Runners-Up: Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre, Andrew Exeter - MILLENNIALS - The Other Palace Studio, Stanley A. Meyer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Bristol Hippodrome

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Winner: Max & Ben Ringham - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre



Runners-Up: Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre, Annie May Fletcher - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse, John Shivers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Bristol Hippodrome

Best Special Event

Winner: SIX Live Recording Vaudeville



Runners-Up: Big Fan Day - Heathers The Other Palace, The Secret Garden London Palladium, Kinky Boots in Concert Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Winner: Zoe Birkett - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre



Runners-Up: Lauren Drew - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Samantha Bailey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium, Tom Scanlon - MRS DOUBTFIRE - Manchester Opera House

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Winner: Mary Malone - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse



Runners-Up: Tianna Arnold - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse, Charlie McCullagh - BONNIE & CLYDE - Arts Theatre, Jade Anouka - C*CK - Ambassadors Theatre

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Winner: Nina Dunn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre



Runners-Up: Darrel Maloney - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium, Daniel Denton - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - HOME MANCHESTER, Andrzej Goulding - TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE - Chester