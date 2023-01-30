Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; MOULIN ROUGE Wins Best Musical!
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Accessibility Champion
Winner: Not F**kin' Sorry company - 2022
Runners-Up: Tabby Lamb - 2022, Shona Louise - 2022, Bea Ward - 2022
Best Cabaret
Winner: Jenna Russell - Jenna Russell - Cadogan Hall
Runners-Up: Reuben Kaye - THE BUTCH IS BACK - Soho Theatre, The Tiger Lillies - THE LAST DAYS OF MANKIND - Wilton's Music Hall, Gavin Lee - STEPPIN' OUT WITH Fred Astaire - Crazy Coqs
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Winner: Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Runners-Up: Oti Mabuse - THE CHER SHOW - UK Tour, Ellen Kane - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regents Park, Arlene Phillips - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Dominion Theatre
Best Classical / Opera Performer
Winner: Kate Lindsey - THE HANDMAID'S TALE - London Coliseum
Runners-Up: Yaritza Veliz - LA BOHÈME - Glyndebourne, Sally Matthews - THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN - London Coliseum, Joyce DiDonato - THEODORA - Royal Opera House
Best Classical / Opera Production
Winner: THE HANDMAID'S TALE - ENO
Runners-Up: LA BOHÉME - Glyndebourne, THE VALKYRIE - London Coliseum, HMS PINAFORE - London Coliseum
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Winner: Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Runners-Up: Ben Stones - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse, Gabriella Slade - THE CHER SHOW - Touring, Jean Chan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Winner: Alex Timbers - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Runners-Up: Nick Winston - BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre, Jamie Fletcher - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse, Home Mcr, Tania Azevedo - BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL - The Turbine
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Winner: Justin Martin - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Runners-Up: Marianne Elliott - C*CK - Ambassadors Theatre, Hannah Hauer-King - MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS - Soho Theatre, Vicky Featherstone - JEWS IN THEIR OWN WORDS - The Royal Court
Best Immersive Production
Winner: DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE - UNIT HQ
Runners-Up: WITCHES OF OZ - The Vaults, WAR OF THE WORLDS - 56 Leadenhall Street, London, PUNCHDUNK - THE BURNT CITY - One Cartridge Place
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Winner: Divina De Campo - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse
Runners-Up: Courtney Stapleton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium, Courtney Bowman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Samantha Barks - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - Theatre Royal Dury Lane
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Winner: Abigail Thorn - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse
Runners-Up: Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre, Jonathan Bailey - C*CK - Ambassador's Theatre, Joe Locke - THE TRIALS - Donmar Warehouse
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Winner: Natasha Chivers - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Runners-Up: Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre, Zoe Spurr - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre, Natasha Katz - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Winner: James McKeon - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Runners-Up: Nick Barstow - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre, Katharine Woolley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regent's Park, Jonathan Gill - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Touring
Best New Production of a Musical
Winner: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Runners-Up: BONNIE AND CLYDE - The Arts Theatre, FROZEN THE MUSICAL - Theatre Royal Dury Lane, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium
Best New Production of a Play
Winner: THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse
Runners-Up: PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre, C*CK - Ambassador's Theatre, CRUISE - The Apollo Theatre
Best New Regional or Touring Production
Winner: WAITRESS - Touring
Runners-Up: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Manchester HOME, THE CHER SHOW - Touring production, DREAMGIRLS - Tour
Best Newcomer
Winner: Jodie Comer - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Runners-Up: Esme Rothero - SIX - Vaudeville, Roxanne Couch - SIX - Vaudeville, Elijah Ferreira - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse
Best Off-West End Theatre
Winner: The Other Palace
Runners-Up: Southwark Playhouse, Donmar Warehouse, Almeida Theatre
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Winner: Hannah Lowther - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Other Palace
Runners-Up: Danielle Rose - SIX THE MUSICAL - Vaudeville, Adam Gillian - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre, Joel Harper-Jackson - C*CK - Ambassador's Theatre
Best Regional Theatre
Winner: Curve Theatre - Leicester
Runners-Up: Hope Mill, Leeds playhouse, Birmingham Hippodrome
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Winner: Miriam Buether - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Runners-Up: Derek McLane - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre, Andrew Exeter - MILLENNIALS - The Other Palace Studio, Stanley A. Meyer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Bristol Hippodrome
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Winner: Max & Ben Ringham - PRIMA FACIE - Harold Pinter Theatre
Runners-Up: Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre, Annie May Fletcher - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Leeds Playhouse, John Shivers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Bristol Hippodrome
Best Special Event
Winner: SIX Live Recording Vaudeville
Runners-Up: Big Fan Day - Heathers The Other Palace, The Secret Garden London Palladium, Kinky Boots in Concert Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Winner: Zoe Birkett - MOULIN ROUGE! - Piccadilly Theatre
Runners-Up: Lauren Drew - LEGALLY BLONDE - Regents Park Open Air Theatre, Samantha Bailey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium, Tom Scanlon - MRS DOUBTFIRE - Manchester Opera House
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Winner: Mary Malone - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse
Runners-Up: Tianna Arnold - THE PRINCE - Southwark Playhouse, Charlie McCullagh - BONNIE & CLYDE - Arts Theatre, Jade Anouka - C*CK - Ambassadors Theatre
Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Winner: Nina Dunn - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Arts Theatre
Runners-Up: Darrel Maloney - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - London Palladium, Daniel Denton - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - HOME MANCHESTER, Andrzej Goulding - TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE - Chester