Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards!
We are thrilled to announce the winners in our third annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival Awards, celebrating the best of the 2019 Festival!
BroadwayWorld readers were invited to vote for their favourite comedy, theatre, musical, cabaret, circus/physical theatre and children's shows, as well as the best venue in Edinburgh and the friendliest staff.
Here is the full list of 2019 winners:
Best Cabaret
It's Miss Hope Springs, Assembly
Best Children's Theatre Production
Moonbird, Pleasance
Best Circus/Physical Theatre Production
Everything I See I Swallow, Summerhall
Best Musical Production
Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, Assembly
Best Comedy
Jessica Fostekew: Hench, Monkey Barrel
Best Theatre Production
Crocodile Fever, Traverse Theatre
Best Fringe Festival Venue
Assembly
Venue With Friendliest Staff
Gilded Balloon
Thank you to all who voted, and congratulations to our winners!
The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the single biggest celebration of arts and culture on the planet. Every August for three weeks the city of Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe.
Every year, thousands of performers take to hundreds of stages all over Edinburgh to present shows for every taste. From big names in the world of entertainment to unknown artists looking to build their careers, the festival caters for everyone and includes theatre, comedy, dance, physical theatre, circus, cabaret, children's shows, musicals, opera, music, spoken word, exhibitions and events.
