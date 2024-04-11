Winners Announced For Acting For Others' 2024 GOLDEN BUCKET AWARDS 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical charity, Acting for Others has announced the winners for the Golden Bucket Awards 2024. The ceremony took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre and was hosted by Carl Mullaney. The awards celebrate all of the supporters and fundraisers who have helped the charity raise vital funds since 2020, through bucket collections across UK theatres and a variety of events throughout the year.

Acting for Others Co-Chairman, Billy Differ, said today, “We are delighted to be hosting our first awards since 2020 to celebrate our supporters and wonderful community. Acting for Others are incredibly grateful to all of the amazing fund raisers that have enabled us to help thousands of people through our network of member charities.”

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

FABULOUS FUNDRAISING AWARD

Presented by Su Pollard

This award is for the most inventive way of fundraising for Acting for Others.

Winner: West End Charity Football Club

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Presented by Tom Read Wilson

Winner: Robert Rees

FANTASTIC FRONT OF HOUSE AWARD

Presented by Alice Fearn

The generosity and dedication from the theatre management and front of house staff are invaluable. They are there for us coordinating the team and ready with the collection buckets each night.

Winner: The Gielgud Theatre. OLD FRIENDS

Special mention to the theatre management, the cast of Old Friends and Company Manager Katy Bryant.

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Presented by Bonnie Langford & Lesley Joseph

Winner: Theatre Support Fund

THE GOLDEN BUCKET AWARD - REGIONAL

Presented by Raj Ghatak

This is the regional theatre that raised the most in the 2023 Theatre collections.

Winner: Chichester Festival Theatre

THE GOLDEN BUCKET AWARD - LONDON

Presented by Cassidy Janson & Christina Bianco

This is the London theatre that raised the most in the 2023 Theatre collections.

Winner: The Book of Mormon, Prince of Wales Theatre

About Acting for Others

Acting for Others provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.

The Acting for Others charities are Actor's Children's Trust, Dancers' Career Development, Denville Hall, Drury Lane Theatrical Fund, Equity Charitable Trust, Evelyn Norris Trust, SafetyCurtain, King George V Fund for Actors and Actresses, Ralph and Meriel Richardson Foundation, Dance Professionals Fund, The Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund, The Royal Theatrical Fund, Theatre Chaplaincy UK and The Theatrical Guild.