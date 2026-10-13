Winner Revealed For Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2026

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Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe, in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, have announced the winner of the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2026. Twelve finalist songs from new musicals were presented on Monday night at The Other Palace, in a concert hosted by Alex Young, one of the UK's most versatile and celebrated musical theatre performers. The twelve finalist songs were selected by a panel of industry judges from 140 submissions.

The judging panel, comprising Anthony Drewe, Chris Ma, George Stiles, Joanne Benjamin, Jon Robyns, Miranda Cooper, and Rafia Hussain, awarded the Best New Song Prize to James Lark (music and lyrics) who receives £1000 towards developing their work. Their song 'Father' from Confessional was performed by Ryan Kopel. The runner up prize of £250 for Vision, Voice and Potential was awarded to Cheeyang Ng for their song 'In The Beginning' from Legendary.

The concert also celebrated recent and forthcoming British musicals, featuring songs from shows Bank of Dave: The Musical, Mona Loser, Raising Gays and Redcliffe.

The 2026 Song Prize concert honoured Adam Lenson, David James and Hugh Wooldridge, three influential and cherished members of the new musical community who passed away earlier this month. Tribute was paid to their far-reaching achievements and contributions to the UK's new musical theatre sector.

George Stiles and Anthony Drewe said, 'Huge congratulations to James Lark, whose song 'Father' is a worthy winner, and to Cheeyang Ng and all our finalists. This year's concert carried extra weight as we remembered three dear friends and colleagues who gave so much to new musical theatre. It felt fitting to honour them with an evening of new writing, and it's clear the future of British musical theatre is in very good hands.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 16 Hrs 27 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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