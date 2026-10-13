Winner Revealed For Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2026
Twelve finalist songs from new musicals were presented on Monday night at The Other Palace
Mercury Musical Developments and Stiles + Drewe, in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, have announced the winner of the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize 2026. Twelve finalist songs from new musicals were presented on Monday night at The Other Palace, in a concert hosted by Alex Young, one of the UK's most versatile and celebrated musical theatre performers. The twelve finalist songs were selected by a panel of industry judges from 140 submissions.
The judging panel, comprising Anthony Drewe, Chris Ma, George Stiles, Joanne Benjamin, Jon Robyns, Miranda Cooper, and Rafia Hussain, awarded the Best New Song Prize to James Lark (music and lyrics) who receives £1000 towards developing their work. Their song 'Father' from Confessional was performed by Ryan Kopel. The runner up prize of £250 for Vision, Voice and Potential was awarded to Cheeyang Ng for their song 'In The Beginning' from Legendary.
The concert also celebrated recent and forthcoming British musicals, featuring songs from shows Bank of Dave: The Musical, Mona Loser, Raising Gays and Redcliffe.
The 2026 Song Prize concert honoured Adam Lenson, David James and Hugh Wooldridge, three influential and cherished members of the new musical community who passed away earlier this month. Tribute was paid to their far-reaching achievements and contributions to the UK's new musical theatre sector.
George Stiles and Anthony Drewe said, 'Huge congratulations to James Lark, whose song 'Father' is a worthy winner, and to Cheeyang Ng and all our finalists. This year's concert carried extra weight as we remembered three dear friends and colleagues who gave so much to new musical theatre. It felt fitting to honour them with an evening of new writing, and it's clear the future of British musical theatre is in very good hands.'
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