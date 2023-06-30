West End Star Andrew Polec Releases First Single 'Freaking in the Mirror'

After his most recent appearance in The Beautiful Lady, a New York Times’ Critic’s Pick at La Mama, Andrew Polec has released his first single, Freaking in the Mirror. It is available to stream everywhere now.

In addition to the single, the performer and musician announced that he will be releasing an EP at the end of August 2023 titled Disillusioned Funk. Polec says the single and EP are “an ode to mental health and embracing the challenges in our lives.

Challenges must be embraced, they must be sung about, they must be approached with as much love as possible. Let’s strive to positively push forward. I hope these songs can help you on your journey.” Disillusioned Funk will feature a release party in Los Angeles in late August with a date being announced in the near future.

Andrew Polec is known for his award-winning-performance as Strat on the West End, at New York City Center, and on the International Tour in Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell the Musical. He was also the First Prize Winner of the Lotte Lenya Competition through the Kurt Weill Foundation. Andrew is known for his chameleon-like performances and has been San Diego’s resident Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas for the past couple of years at The Old Globe Theatre.

Photo by Rachel Monteleone