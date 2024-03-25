West End Run of the Bush Theatre Production of RED PITCH Announces £10 Tuesdays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Producers of Red Pitch (West End) and Charles Holloway have announced a new initiative as part of their commitment to outreach and audience accessibility.

From today, 300 £10 Tickets will be available for every Tuesday evening performance of the Bush Theatre's Red Pitch at the West-End's newest theatre, @SohoPlace.

This Initiative begins on Tuesday 26 March and continues every Tuesday until Tuesday 30 April.

“The energy generated from a night out with the cast of Red Pitch could power the national grid. Moving, emotional , funny and adrenalized! Go see it…” Lenny Henry

The production opened for a strictly limited run at @sohoplace, on Thursday 21 March and runs until Saturday 4 May 2024.

“The Bush is grateful to Charles Holloway for ensuring Red Pitch in the West End can offer accessibly priced tickets. Thanks to the support of our generous donors, we're proud to offer free and discounted tickets to all our productions at the Bush, and excited that through this offer Charles will ensure different audiences can experience this story @sohoplace too.” Mimi Findlay, Executive Director Bush Theatre

Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education), Emeka Sesay (The Power) and Francis Lovehall (Small Axe) are directed by Daniel Bailey in the award-winning play about brotherhood, ambition, girls, community, and what it really means to belong.

What happens when your football pitch, a place you've laughed, fought, and forged friendships - the very existence of your closeknit community - is threatened by impending demolition? Can lifelong friends continue to dream of stardom, or will their goals be torn down alongside their home?

Tyrell Williams is an award-winning writer and director for theatre, film, and television. Red Pitch is currently in development for a screen adaptation with Fudge Park. In addition to another original series in development with Fudge Park, he has written an episode of an upcoming Apple TV+ series.

Tyrell was named one of Deadline's 5 rising writers to watch in 2023 and is currently on attachment to The National Theatre Studio. In 2015, Tyrell co-created, co-wrote and directed the viral web series #HoodDocumentary which has had over 4 million views on YouTube. Following its online acclaim, #HoodDocumentary eventually went on to be commissioned for BBC Three which Tyrell directed and co-wrote. Tyrell was on the BAFTA Elevate scheme 2018 and was a Broadcast Hotshot in 2016.

Director Daniel Bailey is a director, dramaturg and writer for stage and screen. He is Associate Artistic Director at the Bush Theatre, London, having joined the team in 2019 alongside Artistic Director Lynette Linton. Prior roles include Associate Director at Birmingham Rep Theatre (after initially joining as part of the Regional Theatre Young Director Scheme), Resident Director at The National Theatre Studio, Associate Artist at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Resident Assistant Director at The Finborough Theatre, and on the Young Vic's directing programme.

Directing work at the Bush Theatre includes Lenny Henry's August in England (co-directed with Lynette Linton), Red Pitch by Tyrell Williams and Temi Wilkey's The High Table (Stage Debut Award winner 2020). I Wonder If (presented with YV Taking Part) ran at the Young Vic in 2022 before going on a community tour, and Daniel was the Creative Associate on the UK Premiere of Bootycandy at Gate Theatre. His work at Birmingham Rep includes Joe Penhall's Blue Orange; Concubine; Stuff; I Knew You Abuelo; Jump! We'll Catch You; Made In India/Britain and Exhale. His previous directing work includes plays with Talawa Theatre Company, Manchester Royal Exchange, New Heritage Theatre, and the New Vic.

Film and TV director credits include Dropped (Mothers Best Child), On Belonging (Young Vic), Malachi (S.E.D), Floating on Clouds (Kingdom Entertainment Group) and Y.O.L.O. Therapy (S.E.D).

The cast for Red Pitch are Kedar Williams-Stirling (Bilal), Emeka Sesay (Joey) and Francis Lovehall (Omz). Understudies are Shem Hamilton (understudy Joey/Bilal) and Toyin Omari-Kinch (understudy Omz/Bilal).