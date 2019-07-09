West End Production of SWEAT Ends 20 July

The Donmar Warehouse's production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat by Lynn Nottage will end its scheduled run at London's Gielgud Theatre on Saturday 20 July 2019.

Lynn Nottage's critically acclaimed play Sweat transferred to the Gielgud Theatre, following its sold-out UK premiere at The Donmar Warehouse. Sweat is directed by the Bush Theatre Artistic Director Lynette Linton. Across its West End run over 350 tickets per performance have been made available at £25 or less.

In 2011, Lynn Nottage began spending time with the people of Reading, Pennsylvania: officially one of the poorest cities in the USA. During the following two years, she dug deep into the forgotten heart of middle America, finding a city divided by racial tension and the collapse of industry. Sweat is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that Lynn Nottage wrote following her experience.

Centered around the friendships of factory workers and set in an all-American bar, the play explores the relationships, resentments and fears of a community left divided by de-industrialisation. Simmering racial tensions and mounting anger lead to a devastating outcome for the residents of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Full cast includes Leanne Best (Jessie), Patrick Gibson (Jason), Osy Ikhile (Chris), Wil Johnson (Brucie), Stuart McQuarrie (Stan), Clare Perkins (Cynthia), Martha Plimpton (Tracey), Sule Rimi (Evan) and Sebastian Viveros (Oscar).





