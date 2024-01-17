West End Premiere Of Mischief's MIND MANGLER Opens in March

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, creators of the global smash hit The Play that Goes Wrong and the BBC's The Goes Wrong Show, will star in Mischief's riotous new comedy Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle in the West End. Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle will play at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue from Thursday 14 March to Sunday 28 April 2024, with a Gala Performance on Sunday 24 March 2024 at 3pm. Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday 19 January from www.mindmangler.com with a top preview ticket price of £35.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Mind Mangler is based on a character originally created in Magic Goes Wrong by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller.

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer said: “We could not be more excited for Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle to be appearing in the West End this Spring. Touring the UK with this show in early 2023 was an absolute joy and we're so looking forward to bringing it to new audiences. We texted the Mind Mangler to ask him how he felt about performing his show at the beautiful Apollo Theatre, this was his reply…'

Join ‘The Mind Mangler' as he attempts a spectacular return to his West End debut two man solo show. Witness hilarious feats of mentalism spiral into chaos as he attempts to read your mind, mind mind….

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle is directed by Hannah Sharkey, with set design by Sara Perks, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Helen Skiera, video design by Gillian Tan. The magic consultant is Ben Hart and the composer is Steve Brown.

Mind Mangler began at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 and after a sold-out season was later developed into a two-act show that toured the UK and ran in New York in 2023.

This year, 2024, the extraordinarily successful and Olivier and Tony Award-winning Mischief celebrates 10 years in the West End with their award winning The Play That Goes Wrong – which shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion with only four paying customers. Its achievements since include:

Whatsonstage Award for Best New Comedy in 2014

Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2015

Tony Award for the Broadway Transfer

Performing to over two million people round the world in every continent except Antarctica.

Mischief's other West End stage successes include:

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Mischief Movie Night

A Comedy about a Bank Robbery

Groan Ups

Magic Goes Wrong

Further information about Mischief's The Play that Goes Wrong in the West End 10th anniversary celebrations will be announced in due course.

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle is produced by Kenny Wax, Stage Presence and Kevin McCollum.