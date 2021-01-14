'West End Musical Celebration Live at the Palace Theatre' Rescheduled to May 2021

In line with current government restrictions West End Musical Christmas Live at the Palace Theatre will be rescheduled to the 6th to 9th May 2021 and will be rebranded to West End Musical Celebration.

The show, will continue to be a celebration of your favourite musicals and the return of live theatre featuring the biggest stars of the West End.

The producers of 'West End Musical Drive In' and 'West End Musical Brunch' in association with Nica Burns promise an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, featuring the most famous and celebrated songs of musical theatre.

Producers Shanay Holmes & Chris Steward said: "As with our highly successful drive-in shows we invite the audience to 'step into the world of musicals' and 'become the cast' in this immersive and interactive concert!"

So join the West End's biggest stars for the ultimate celebration - it's the perfect way for musical theatre fans to celebrate the return of live theatre together in 2021!

West End Musical Productions create exciting new ways for fans to experience and celebrate musical theatre. 'West End Musical Brunch', London's sell-out musical theatre themed party and immersive dining experience was forced to close temporarily due to lockdown. 'West End Musical Drive In' was set up in July, 2020 and was the first live musical theatre concert to happen after lockdown. It has since become the biggest musical theatre concert series in history with over 70 star performers including Kerry Ellis, John Owen Jones, Alice Fearn, Layton Williams, Rachel Tucker, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jamie Muscato, Sophie Evans, Louise Dearman, Lucie Jones, and 1000's of guests attending 13 sell out concerts over three months.

https://www.nimaxtheatres.com/shows/west-end-musical-celebration/