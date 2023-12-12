Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

West End Leading Man Jon Robyns Will Perform First Ever Solo Concert Next Year

The performance is on Sunday 26th May 2024, 7.30pm atHis Majesty’s Theatre.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

West End Leading Man Jon Robyns Will Perform First Ever Solo Concert Next Year

The West End’s leading man Jon Robyns, star of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom Of The Opera, will appear in his first ever solo concert at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Throughout the evening Jon will look back on his astonishing 20-year career and some of his most iconic roles including Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, King George in Hamilton, and his current role as The Phantom Of The Opera. He will also reprise some of his favourite moments from other shows he has starred in including Memphis, Sister Act and Avenue Q.

Robyns comments, This is my first solo concert in a West End theatre and to hold it at the iconic His Majesty’s makes it even more special. I’ve never been more excited!

An evening of showmanship from one of the West End’s most accomplished talents, complete with the accompaniment of a live band and some very special surprise guests.


