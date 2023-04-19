West End Best Friend Announce MUSICAL MAYHEM at London's Wonderville

West End Best Friend are delighted to announce their first West End production, Musical Mayhem, which will take place at Wonderville in London's Haymarket on Sunday 4 June at 7pm.

Celebrating musical theatre, the evening is set to include plenty of audience participation and prizes aplenty are up for grabs.

Alongside hosts (and fully fledged Besties) James Edge, Duncan Burt, Callum Wallace, Josiah Eloi and Paige Walters will be theatre stars Blake Patrick Anderson (Rent, Be More Chill), Vicki Manser (Six, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Kayla Carter (Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Color Purple) and Matt Bateman (The Magician's Elephant, Pretty Woman).

So, if you have ever wanted to hear your favourite West End stars perform a song from a role that they've always wanted to play, or to watch them cringe and despair as they answer questions from the Wheel of Misfortune, then this is the show for you!

West End Best Friend will also be offering the opportunity for a select few to win the chance to perform a dream duet with one of the performers on the night.

Get your tickets now for West End Best Friend Presents: Musical Mayhem in London - the show created for true musical theatre fans! All tickets are priced at £27.50 (inclusive of booking fee).

West End Best Friend, the stagiest page that's all the rage, is finally on the stage!

Musical Mayhem is at Wonderville on Sunday 4 June