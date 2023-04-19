Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West End Best Friend Announce MUSICAL MAYHEM at London's Wonderville

All tickets are priced at £27.50 (inclusive of booking fee).

Apr. 19, 2023  
West End Best Friend Announce MUSICAL MAYHEM at London's Wonderville

West End Best Friend are delighted to announce their first West End production, Musical Mayhem, which will take place at Wonderville in London's Haymarket on Sunday 4 June at 7pm.

Celebrating musical theatre, the evening is set to include plenty of audience participation and prizes aplenty are up for grabs.

Alongside hosts (and fully fledged Besties) James Edge, Duncan Burt, Callum Wallace, Josiah Eloi and Paige Walters will be theatre stars Blake Patrick Anderson (Rent, Be More Chill), Vicki Manser (Six, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Kayla Carter (Bedknobs and Broomsticks, The Color Purple) and Matt Bateman (The Magician's Elephant, Pretty Woman).

So, if you have ever wanted to hear your favourite West End stars perform a song from a role that they've always wanted to play, or to watch them cringe and despair as they answer questions from the Wheel of Misfortune, then this is the show for you!

West End Best Friend will also be offering the opportunity for a select few to win the chance to perform a dream duet with one of the performers on the night.

Get your tickets now for West End Best Friend Presents: Musical Mayhem in London - the show created for true musical theatre fans! All tickets are priced at £27.50 (inclusive of booking fee).

West End Best Friend, the stagiest page that's all the rage, is finally on the stage!

Musical Mayhem is at Wonderville on Sunday 4 June




Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Sir John Eliot Gardiner as Principal Guest Conductor Emeri Photo
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Sir John Eliot Gardiner as Principal Guest Conductor Emeritus
The Philharmonia Orchestra is appointing Sir John Eliot Gardiner as Principal Guest Conductor Emeritus.
National Theatre Will Present Roald Dahls THE WITCHES and THE EFFECT This Year Photo
National Theatre Will Present Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES and THE EFFECT This Year
The National Theatre has announced two new productions, Roald Dahl's The Witches, in a co-production with the Roald Dahl Story Company, and The Effect, in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company.
Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco Join THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Photo
Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco Join THE WIZARD OF OZ at the London Palladium
Dianne Pilkington, Louis Gaunt and Christina Bianco will join the cast of The Wizard of Oz this summer. Dianne will play the Wicked Witch of the West, Louis will be the Scarecrow and Christina will play Glinda The Good Witch.
Breakin Convention Presents THE RUGGEDS STATE SHIFT at Sadlers Wells Photo
Breakin' Convention Presents THE RUGGEDS STATE SHIFT at Sadler's Wells
Celebrating the most innovative and inspirational artists working in hip hop today, Breakin' Convention Presents brings world champion breaking Netherlands based collective The Ruggeds to Sadler's Wells Theatre with the UK premiere of State Shift on Friday 26 & Saturday 27 May.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Greenwich + Docklands International Festival Announces Immersive Theatrical Experience THE ARCHITECTGreenwich + Docklands International Festival Announces Immersive Theatrical Experience THE ARCHITECT
April 19, 2023

The Architect is an immersive theatrical journey through time and a city conceived by Mojisola Adebayo, Roy Williams and Matthew Xia, and created with a collective of leading Black artists including Bola Agbaje, Dexter Flanders, Vanessa Macauley and XANA. 
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DANCING AT LUGHNASA?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DANCING AT LUGHNASA?
April 19, 2023

Review Roundup: What did the critics think of the revival of Brian Friel's Dancing At Lughnasa?
The ENO Will Present 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS in November, Starring Marina AbramovićThe ENO Will Present 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS in November, Starring Marina Abramović
April 19, 2023

The 2023/24 Season at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera (ENO) will present the acclaimed production of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas. In this highly anticipated UK premiere, renowned performance artist Marina Abramović makes her ENO debut with her production of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, exploring the life, work and death of one of opera’s greatest stars.
LIZA PULMAN SINGS STREISAND Returns to Wilton's Music Hall in MayLIZA PULMAN SINGS STREISAND Returns to Wilton's Music Hall in May
April 19, 2023

Renowned as one of the very few artists that can truly emulate the vocal skills of the iconic Barbra Streisand - Liza Pulman, singer, actress, comedienne (and one third of the legendary Fascinating Aida) returns to Wilton’s Music Hall on Thursday 4 May.
West End Best Friend Announce MUSICAL MAYHEM at London's WondervilleWest End Best Friend Announce MUSICAL MAYHEM at London's Wonderville
April 19, 2023

West End Best Friend bring their first West End production, Musical Mayhem, to Wonderville in London’s Haymarket on Sunday 4 June at 7pm.
share