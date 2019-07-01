WORLD'S END Comes to The Kings Head

It's November 1998 on the World's End Estate in Chelsea. Energetic single mum Viv (Patricia Potter; Holby City) has just moved in with her shy, troubled son Ben (Tom Milligan; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, West End), eager to start afresh and escape economic precarity. Next door, single father and painter-cum-security guard Ylli and his confident, yet enigmatic son Besnik are also negotiating their horizons, against the televised backdrop of catastrophe in their native Kosovo.

Each grappling with their own expectations, assumptions and responsibilities to family, neighbours and nation, emotions run high as Viv, Ben, Ylli and Besnik are thrown together.

As they move towards the new millennia, both parents are willing to fight for a better future for their children. Yet with all four of their isolated worlds coming into orbit, and Ben and Besnik growing ever closer over Nintendo 64 sessions, tentatively becoming more than friends; it becomes clear that they all imagine freedom very differently.

A subtle rumination on single parenthood, conflict, sexuality, videogames and the ways that trauma and oppression shape us, World's End is a deceptively gentle and achingly tender portrait of lives lived in the heart of a metropolis, yet squarely on the world's edges.

It is also an LGBT love story, told with immense pathos against a background of humanitarian tragedy... and The Legend of Zelda.

The play is the debut of emerging writer James Corley and is directed by Harry Mackrill who was Associate Director at Kiln Theatre (2018-19) and currently Associate on David Hare's adaptation of Peer Gynt at the National Theatre. Mackrill was also Associate on the National's production of 'Angels in America' (2017). World's End marks Mackrill's return to the King's Head Theatre, following 2016's revival of Paul Boakye's critically acclaimed play, Boy with Beer.

The run closes the King's Head Theatre's - always innovative and hugely popular - Queer Season, which this year is opened with a Tennessee Williams double-bill - Southern Belles.

Playing Viv, Patricia Potter is a stage and screen actor best known for the long running and well-loved role of Diane Lloyd in Holby City, alongside appearances in shows such as Brookside, New Tricks and Law & Order: UK. Patricia's stage credits include The Colby Sisters of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania (Tricycle Theatre) and An Eligible Man (New End Theatre). Patricia Says, "I'm so excited to be back in the theatre - especially with a piece of new writing which feels so relevant for today. World's End offers an insightful look into four very different lives - I'm looking forward to getting into rehearsals with such a great team and sharing it with audiences."

In the role of Ben, Tom Milligan trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and is best known for his portrayal of James Potter Jr, James Potter Sr and Cedric Diggory in the original West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He also acted as an understudy for Albus Potter. His other theatre credits include Last of The Dragons (The English Theatre Company of Poland), Our House (Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) and Brigadoon (National Theatre of Scotland)

Nikolaos Brahimllari plays Ylli. Nicolas is an Albanian actor, who starred in the BBC radio play called 'On Kosovo Fields' (Tamasha theatre company) Film work includes The Rook (Lionsgate). Playing his son, Besnik, is Mirlind Bega who trained in professional dance and musical theatre at Bird College, graduating in 2018.

Tickets: https://system.spektrix.com/kingsheadtheatre/website/eventdetails.aspx?WebEventId=worldsend





