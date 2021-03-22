WATCH: Melanie La Barrie, Gavin Spokes & More Featured in LIGHTS OUT: HOW THE WEST END WENT DARK Documentary

Mikey Worrall has created documentary about the West End shutdown in 2020, as told by actors from six of the biggest West End shows: Hamilton, Come From Away, Wicked, The Prince of Egypt, The Phantom of the Opera and & Juliet.

Watch the documentary below:

The film features, in order of appearance: Melanie La Barrie (Nurse in & Juliet), Gavin Spokes (King George in Hamilton), Josh Piterman (The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera), Kelly Mathieson (Christine in The Phantom of the Opera), Laura Pick (Elphaba in Wicked), Alexia Khadime (Miriam in The Prince of Egypt) and Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others in Come From Away).