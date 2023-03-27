Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vital Xposure Launch Series Of Short Films Shining A Light On Disabled, D/deaf And Neurodivergent Playwrights

Beacon is a series of short films profiling disabled writers who open up about their experience of the sector.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Vital Xposure Launch Series Of Short Films Shining A Light On Disabled, D/deaf And Neurodivergent Playwrights

With Vital Xposure currently recruiting new applicants for this year's Wellspring, a professional development programme for London-based disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent playwrights and script writers, they launch Beacon, a series of short films profiling disabled writers who open up about their experience of the sector, giving their take on the state of new writing in theatre.

"As an emerging Writer, there are no avenues for me. And that's really when they shouldn't pick us up but we've learned a bit about craft, when we're not beginners anymore. We've actually developed our skill."

Victoria Taylor Roberts

"I would like to see plays about working class people that are hopeful. I would like to see plays about disabled people that are hopeful and it's not just about those identifying factors. It's about life and about who they are as individuals but amplifying those voices."

Gabrielle MacPherson

Available to watch now at www.vitalxposure.co.uk/beacon

Beacon features disabled Writers from the Wellspring 2021-2022 cohort who tackle some provocations together to continue the dialogue with new and existing voices in writing. The starting question is: How can we sustain theatre if we don't actively nurture artists that make it happen? The Writers talk about the importance of writing for theatre and what it means to them, and what they wish theatres could do to truly change the under-representation of disabled playwrights in the industry.

The result is five thought provoking films profiling each Writer and a curated group discussion with Robbie Curran, Fatima Serghini, Gabriella MacPherson and Victoria Taylor Roberts

The Beacon Films are produced by Vital Xposure Ltd and funded by The Harold Hyam Wingate Foundation and Didymus CIO.

Beacon participants were interviewed by actor, director and playwright Alex Bulmer and the conversation was curated by Director and Dramaturg Deirdre McLaughlin. They are filmed and edited by Gursen Houssein.

Applications for this year's Wellspring are open until 12 noon on Thursday 06 April.

Wellspring, supported by City Bridge Trust, and delivered in partnership with Bush Theatre, Paines Plough, Soho Theatre and Theatre503, will provide workshops led by renowned disabled writers and directors in collaboration with other theatre professionals and mentoring support. The programme will offer eight London-based playwrights with opportunities to develop their playwriting skills, culminating in professional readings of their work and, to build their own networks in the theatre sector. It aims to showcase fresh, determined voices in theatre who are re-defining the 'mainstream' narrative with provocations for social justice, multi-layered identities and their own disabled-led storytelling.

Visit www.vitalxposure.co.uk/wellspring2023 to find out more and for information on how to apply.



Rich Hall, Plus Special Guests, Will Perform a Benefit Show at Bush Hall For Maggies Cance Photo
Rich Hall, Plus Special Guests, Will Perform a Benefit Show at Bush Hall For Maggie's Cancer Charity
Comedian Rich Hall will be playing one night this spring at the Bush Hall to raise money for Maggie's, a cancer support charity funded by donors working in conjunction with hospitals all over the UK.
The UK Pantomime Association Appoints Derek Griffiths As Its Inaugural Vice President Photo
The UK Pantomime Association Appoints Derek Griffiths As Its Inaugural Vice President
Derek Griffiths MBE, the highly-acclaimed and much-loved actor, children's television presenter, composer and pantomime performer, has been appointed as the inaugural Vice President of the UK Pantomime Association.  
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DA Photo
Epic Mythical Tale Will Come Alive Across Wales in New Welsh Language Musical, BRANWEN: DADENI
Wales Millennium Centre and Frân Wen are joining forces to produce a brand-new Welsh-language dramatic musical.
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre Photo
A STREET LIKE THIS Premieres at Unfolding Theatre
In a time of social division, Unfolding Theatre's A Street Like This is a music-filled theatre production that reminds us we've got more in common than divides us.

More Hot Stories For You


Critics' Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & VenueCritics' Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & Venue
March 27, 2023

The Drama Section of the UK Critics’ Circle revealed that the 2023 Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards will take place on the afternoon of Monday 17 April at the new @sohoplace theatre in London.
Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63
March 27, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre publicist Janine Shalom.
Theatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham FringeTheatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham Fringe
March 27, 2023

Theatre Peckham is bringing Peckham Fringe back for its second year in 2023, hosting 18 productions that will take over the main theatre and studio space for five weeks. Last year's Peckham Fringe was highly successful, with Tatenda Shamiso's No ID going on to run at VAULT Festival and the Royal Court, and David Alade's Offie nominated Sunny Side Up having a three-week run at Theatre Peckham.
Photos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICALPhotos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL
March 27, 2023

All new photos have been released from the Gala performance of Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL at Riverside Studios yesterday, Sunday 26 March. Guests included Alex Jones, Anneka Rice, Charlene White, James & Ola Jordan, Rachel Riley & Pasha Kovalev, Tamara Ecclestone and Vanessa Feltz.
Alexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National LotteryAlexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National Lottery
March 27, 2023

On World Theatre Day, The National Lottery’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign returns for a second year running, made possible through a partnership with Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, the UK's leading theatre membership organisations committed to making theatre accessible to everyone. 
share