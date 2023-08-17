Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September

The cinema release will be in venues across the UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

The cinema release of Ivo van Hove’s English language première of Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life, will be in venues across the UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023. Check out an all new trailer below!

Tickets will go on sale from 6 July via www.ALittleLifeCinema.com.

The critically acclaimed five-star play also stars Luke Thompson (Bridgerton), Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin), Zach Wyatt (The Witcher), Elliot Cowan (The Crown), Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye), Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure) and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies).

A LITTLE LIFE follows four college friends in New York City: aspiring actor Willem, successful architect Malcolm, struggling artist JB, and prodigious lawyer Jude. As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart, they always find themselves bound by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past. But when those secrets come to light, they finally learn that to know Jude St Francis is to understand the limitless potential of love in the face of life.






