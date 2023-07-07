Video: Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

By: Jul. 07, 2023

An all new trailer has been released for the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell.

Starring Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, making their London stage debuts, the production opened on 18 May and is running until 12 August.

Watch the trailer below!

The cast includes Emily Fairn (The Responder) making her stage debut as Alma, Paul Hickey (Older Ennis) and Martin Marquez (Joe/Bill/Jack's Father). Completing the cast are Rob Alexander-Adams (Understudy Older Ennis & Understudy Joe/Bill/Jack's Father), Tom Mahy (Understudy Jack/Ennis) and Sophie Reid (Lureen/Waitress and Understudy Alma/Balladeer/Jack's Mother). They join the previously announced Mike Faist (Jack), Lucas Hedges (Ennis), and Eddi Reader as the Balladeer with her onstage band Sean Green, Meelie Traill, Julian Jackson and BJ Cole.

Completing the creative team alongside the previously announced Tom Pye (Set & Costume Design), David Finn (Lighting Design), Christopher Shutt (Sound Design) are Shaheen Baig (Casting Director), Tommy Ross-Williams (Intimacy Director), Kevin McCurdy (Fight Director), Phil Wilding (Production Manager), Zeb Lalljee (Costume Supervisor), Sam Cox (Wigs Maker/Supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor), and Mary Irwin and Ben Furey (Vocal/Dialect Coach).

Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie-Sells beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an unresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences.

This is a play with original music by Dan Gillespie Sells, performed by the extraordinary singer, Eddi Reader, joined by her onstage Country and Western band: Sean Green (piano/MD), Meelie Traill (upright bass), Julian Jackson (chromatic harmonica), BJ Cole (pedal steel guitar).





