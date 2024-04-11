Video: Watch an All New Trailer For A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new trailer has been released for the Tony nominated Broadway musical "A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN" playing at London's Peacock Theatre for a limited run from August 20th.

Check out the video!

Starring Mary Bridget Davis in her Tony nominated role as Janis, the musical celebrates Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences including Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith.

Audiences will get to enjoy Joplin’s favourites, including ‘Piece of My Heart,’ ‘Cry Baby’, ‘Me, Bobby McGee’ amongst many others.

The show opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre in 2013 to rave reviews and has been touring the US ever since. It also played in Japan in 2022 at the Tokyo International Forum Hall. This will be the first time that it will come to the UK.

A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and the estate of Janis Joplin and Jeffrey Jampol for Jam, Inc, with UK General Management by MPSI Ltd.