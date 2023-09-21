Video: Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA

An all new music video has been released from the musical, La Bamba!

Mariposa, an original song penned by the exceptionally talented Alfonso Casado Trigo and brought to life with poignant lyrics by Benjamin Dermer, has captured the hearts of audiences across the UK.

The soul-stirring vocals of Inês Fernandez infuse Mariposa with a unique and unforgettable charm, making it an undeniable highlight of the musical.

Check out the video below!

La Bamba! is an energetic and explosive jukebox musical that is sweeping audiences off their feet across the country with its star-studded cast and electrifying live band.

This is an explosive new musical starring Strictly Come Dancing champion Pasha Kovalev, The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran and rising star Inês Fernandez.

The full company includes Bethan Mitchell, Stefani Ariza, Julia Ruiz Fernandez, Nicolle Matheu, Gabriella Rose-Marchant, Alex Sturman, Brendan Graham, Tristan Ghostkeeper and Luke Jarvis

Prepare for a toe-tapping, unforgettable experience as La Bamba! takes you on a musical journey featuring some of the most incredible songs ever written.

Featuring an electric soundtrack of Latin pop anthems such as Ricky Martin's Livin' La Vida Loca, Shakira's Hips Don't Lie, Marc Anthony's Vivir Mi Vida, Becky G's Fulanito, Camilla Cabello's Havana, J-Lo’s Let’s Get Loud and many more.

Across the country, theatregoers are raving about La Bamba!, calling it a "must-see," "fantastic," and "gorgeous show," audiences are revelling in the fun, energy, and fantastic dancing that defines this production.

Follow Sofia, a young dreamer from Los Angeles, as she takes her first steps toward stardom and witnesses the power of music to unite communities. With heartwarming storytelling and breathtaking choreography by Strictly Come Dancing favourite Graziano Di Prima, La Bamba! is a vibrant musical fiesta about passion and pride.

Whether you're 7 or 70, this show guarantees a night of pure entertainment that will have you dancing in the aisles. Don't miss the party of the year – La Bamba! is coming to a town near you! Get your tickets now and be part of the fun! Tickets are on sale now.