Video: Watch An All New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month

An all new clip has been released from A Little Life, ahead of the play's cinema release on 28 September. Check out the video below!

Ivo van Hove’s English language première of Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life, will appear in venues across the UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

The box office record-breaking production was filmed across 4 performances – 6 July, both performances on 8 July, and 9 July - at the Savoy Theatre. These performances are the last ones to be put on sale – offering the final opportunity to see the production live.

Van Hove directs James Norton (Jude), Luke Thompson (Willem), Omari Douglas (JB), Zach Wyatt (Malcolm), Elliot Cowan (Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb), Zubin Varla (Harold), Nathalie Armin (Ana), and Emilio Doorgasingh (Andy).