Video: Watch An All New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month

The filmed play will appear in venues across the UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

An all new clip has been released from A Little Life, ahead of the play's cinema release on 28 September. Check out the video below!

Ivo van Hove’s English language première of Hanya Yanagihara’s critically acclaimed prize-winning novel, A Little Life, will appear in venues across the UK and selected European countries on 28 September 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

The box office record-breaking production was filmed across 4 performances – 6 July, both performances on 8 July, and 9 July - at the Savoy Theatre. These performances are the last ones to be put on sale – offering the final opportunity to see the production live.

Van Hove directs James Norton (Jude), Luke Thompson (Willem), Omari Douglas (JB), Zach Wyatt (Malcolm), Elliot Cowan (Brother Luke/Doctor Traylor/Caleb), Zubin Varla (Harold), Nathalie Armin (Ana), and Emilio Doorgasingh (Andy).






1
JW3 Announces Londons First Ever Jewish Pantomime Photo
JW3 Announces London's First Ever Jewish Pantomime

Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Pig, JW3’s first Jewish Pantomime, opens on Sunday 10 December 2023 – Sunday 7 January 2024.

2
Tickets from £23 for AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeares Globe Photo
Tickets from £23 for AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare's Globe

Tickets from £23 for As You Like It at Shakespeare's Globe. Celebrate love, transformation, and community in Shakespeare’s joyous comedy, As You Like It, in the Globe Theatre.

3
Transport For London Permits Display of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Posters Photo
Transport For London Permits Display of OPERATION MINCEMEAT Posters

TfL have permitted previously banned posters for Operation Mincemeat.

4
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Announces Fifth Booking Extension to April 2024 Photo
OPERATION MINCEMEAT Announces Fifth Booking Extension to April 2024

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical  has extended its West End run for the fifth time through 21 April 2024. Operation Mincemeat follows thirty-three hugely successful years of The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre.

Video: Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBAVideo: Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit ConcertExclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Photos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEFPhotos/Video: First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF

Watch An All New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month Video
Watch An All New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Photos/First Look at Photos and a New Music Video From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

