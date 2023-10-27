Video: The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track 'Time Travel is a Dangerous Thing'

To celebrate the release of the Deluxe Edition of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical’s Original Cast Recording, an all new video has been released featuring the cast performing the unreleased track ‘Time Travel Is A Dangerous Thing’, filmed on Back to the Future Day, Saturday 21 October 2023.

Check out the video below!

The cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE includes Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’, Jay Perry as ‘Goldie Wilson’, Jordan Pearson as ‘Biff Tannen’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’, Rhodri Watkins as ‘Dave McFly’, Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’, Elliott Evans as Alternate ‘Marty McFly’ and Stephen Leask as Alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’. They join current stars Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Ben Joyce as ‘Marty McFly’, Oliver Nicholas as ‘George McFly’ and Sophie Naglik as ‘Jennifer Parker’.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over a 1.2 million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.