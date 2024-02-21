Video: See the BIRDSONG Flash Mob At King's Cross Station

How far would you go for love? Sebastian Faulks's epic story of love and loss, Birdsong, returns to the stage in a brand-new production for 2024, marking the 30th anniversary of the international best-selling novel. The company performed a surprise flash mob at King's Cross Station. See the video below!

The critically acclaimed show, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Alastair Whatley, tells the story of one man's journey through an all-consuming love affair and into the horror of the First World War.

Presented by Original Theatre & JAS Theatricals in association with Birdsong Productions & Wiltshire Creative, Birdsong will tour to Salisbury Playhouse (6 - 14 Sept), Leeds Playhouse (17 - 21 Sept), Cambridge Arts Theatre (23 - 28 Sept), Liverpool Playhouse Theatre (8 - 12 Oct), Theatre Royal Nottingham (15 - 19 Oct), Everyman Theatre Cheltenham (22 - 26 Oct), Chichester Festival Theatre (4 - 9 Nov), Norwich Theatre Royal (12 - 16 Nov) and Malvern Theatre (19 - 23 Nov).

In pre-war France, a young Englishman, Stephen Wraysford, embarks on a passionate and dangerous affair with the beautiful Isabelle Azaire that turns their world upside down. As the war breaks out over the idyll of his former life, Stephen must lead his men through the carnage of the Battle of the Somme and through the sprawling tunnels that lie deep underground. Faced with the unprecedented horror of the war Stephen clings to the memory of Isabelle as his world explodes around him.

Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and directed by Alastair Whatley. Design is by Richard Kent, Lighting by Jason Taylor, Sound by Dominic Bilkey and with Casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow (CDG).

Sebastian Faulks said: “A new version of the play to mark the 30th anniversary of the book's publication? Can it be even better than the last one? I can't wait to see!"

Rachel Wagstaff said: “I am thrilled that Original Theatre will be bringing Birdsong to the stage again, in this brand new production. I fell in love with Sebastian Faulks's novel, Birdsong, many years ago and, if anything, that love has only grown stronger over the years – the sign of a true masterpiece. It was such a pleasure going back to the novel and to the script, with everything I have gleaned from previous productions. This new production promises to burst with life, and this remarkable book's message feels more relevant than ever, at a time when we all hope that love and peace will triumph over the horrors of war.”

Alastair Whatley, Director of Birdsong and Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “Birdsong has been part of our lives for over ten years since we first opened the show back in 2013. I am delighted to be returning to Birdsong once again with a brand new production which has been inspired by the response to our online version of the show which came out in the middle of lockdown. It's an honour and a privilege to return to this story based on Sebastian's much loved novel and I can't wait to share it with audiences all over the country.”

Birdsong, a mesmerising story of love and courage, is produced by the award-winning Original Theatre, who presented the smash hit productions of The Mirror Crack'd by Agatha Christie, Murder in the Dark, The Habit of Art and The Interview and Joshua Andrews and Stuart Galbraith of JAS Theatricals, whose current projects include Hadestown which has just started previews in the West End and a major UK tour of Cluedo 2.

The producers of Birdsong are pleased to announce that they will be working in partnership with the Royal British Legion, with associated fundraising details to be announced in due course.

2024 TOUR DATES

6 - 14 September Salisbury Playhouse - ON SALE SOON

wiltshirecreative.co.uk/whats-on/category/salisbury-playhouse / 01722320333

17 - 21 September Leeds Playhouse - NOW ON SALE

leedsplayhouse.org.uk/event/birdsong / 01132137700

23 - 28 September Cambridge Arts Theatre - ON SALE SOON

cambridgeartstheatre.com / 01223503333

8 - 12 October Liverpool Playhouse Theatre - NOW ON SALE

https://www.everymanplayhouse.com/whats-on/birdsong / 01517094776

15 - 19 October Theatre Royal Nottingham - NOW ON SALE

trch.co.uk/whats-on/birdsong / 01159895555

22 - 26 October Everyman Theatre Cheltenham - NOW ON SALE

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/birdsong/ / 01242 572573

4 - 9 November Chichester Festival Theatre - ON SALE IN SEPTEMBER

cft.org.uk / 01243781312

12 - 16 November Norwich Theatre Royal - NOW ON SALE

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/birdsong-2/ 01603630000

19 - 23 November Malvern Theatre - NOW ON SALE

https://www.malvern-theatres.co.uk/?s=birdsong / 01684892277