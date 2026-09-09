Video: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Trailer Released Ahead of 2026 London Return

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A trailer for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET has arrived via Official London Theatre, giving audiences a first look at the musical ahead of its 2026 London run. The clip previews the show's account of a single night that reshaped popular music history.

The musical dramatizes the night of December 4, 1956, when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley found themselves together in a Memphis recording studio. According to the show's own account, the four were brought together by pure chance for a jam session that went on to shape the trajectory of rock 'n' roll music globally.

Tickets for the London engagement are being made available through Official London Theatre's website.

The show has also drawn attention stateside this year, with Maine State Music Theatre sharing a first look video ahead of its co-production with The Public Theatre in Lewiston, which similarly reimagines the legendary jam session with the same four performers at its center.

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