Video: Inside Rehearsal For STRICTLY BALLROOM THE MUSICAL

Performances run 7th November â€“ 12th November at the New Wimbledon Theatre.

Oct. 05, 2022 Â 

All new rehearsal footage has been released for Strictly Ballroom the Musical, coming to New Wimbledon Theatre on 7th - 12th November.

Baz Luhrmann's smash hit musical Strictly Ballroom is set to sweep audiences off their feet once more when the new 2022/2023 tour, directed by the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood, begins in Portsmouth on 26th September. Former Strictly Come Dancing champion, Kevin Clifton stars as Scott Hastings and EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist, Maisie Smith makes her musical theatre debut in the lead female role of Fran. Kevin and Maisie were previous champions of the Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need Special 2019.

The 10 month tour - choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood and Strictly Come Dancing's Creative Director, Jason Gilkison - visits almost 40 venues before culminating in Bristol in July 2023. Foxtrotting around the UK and Ireland, the show is based on the award-winning, global film phenomenon, 'Strictly Ballroom' that inspired the world to dance and spawned the smash hit TV series 'Strictly Come Dancing'.






