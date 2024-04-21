Video: Imelda Staunton on Returning to the Stage for HELLO, DOLLY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Olivier and BAFTA Award-winning Imelda Staunton will play meddlesome socialite turned matchmaker Dolly Levi in the London Palladium production of Hello, Dolly. She sat down with Dominic Cooke to discuss her return to the stage, in this video from Official London Theatre.

Staunton states: "Doing The Crown was very serious and challenging and quite sad, and now to be embracing something that is really joyful, and really funny, and I thought, Imelda, when was the last time you did something that was funny? That was quite a long time ago."

With an unforgettable score by the legendary Jerry Herman, Hello, Dolly! will begin performances at The London Palladium on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a strictly limited 10-week season (Press Night: Thursday 18 July).

The production will also star Andy Nyman as Horace Vandergelder, Olivier Award winner Jenna Russell as Irene Molloy, Tyrone Huntley as Barnaby Tucker, Harry Hepple, as Cornelius Hackl, and Emily Lane as Minnie Fay.

The full company includes: Leo Abad, Craig Armstrong, Lindsay Atherton, Gemma Atkins, Alan Bradshaw, Jabari Braham, Kevin Brewis, Jenni Bowden, Daisy Boyles, Samara Casteallo, Olly Christopher, Brendan Cull, Hayley Diamond, Jacqueline Hughes, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Shirley Jameson, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Michael Lin, Amira Matthews, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Tom Partridge, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Kraig Thornber, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Jerry Herman's timeless score includes ‘Put On Your Sunday Clothes', ‘Ribbons Down My Back', ‘Before the Parade Passes By', ‘Elegance', ‘It Only Takes a Moment' and of course, ‘Hello, Dolly!'.