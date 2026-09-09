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Video: INTO THE WOODS 2026 West End Trailer Released

The clip brings together familiar fairy tale characters bound by a shared quest.

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A new trailer has arrived for the 2026 West End staging of Into the Woods, released via London Theatre's YouTube channel ahead of the production's run.

The video sets up the show's premise with the line 'Once upon a time... The Baker and his wife. A Witch with a curse. A boy and his cow. A girl in a red cloak. A maiden with long flowing hair. A servant covered in cinders. All journey deep into the dark woods.'

Into the Woods weaves together several classic fairy tale characters, including a childless Baker and his wife, Jack and his cow, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Cinderella, sending them all into the same dark forest in pursuit of their individual wishes, with a Witch's curse driving much of the plot forward.

The trailer arrives as part of London Theatre's promotion of the West End engagement, with tickets available through Official London Theatre's website. 

Buy Tickets to Into the Woods

More on this show: INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to the West End from the Bridge Theatre · 4/13/2026


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