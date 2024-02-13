Video: First Look at Jodie Prenger in GYPSY at the Opera House Manchester

An all new video is giving a first look at Jodie Prenger as Rose ahead of a new one-night concert version of Gypsy, at the Opera House, Manchester on Sunday 25th February.

In a new video, filmed at the Opera House, Manchester, Jodie talks about her love of Gypsy, and why she thinks the concert will be a night to remember.

The concert will raise funds for Hope Mill Theatre’s ‘Hope for the Future’ fundraising campaign and will be directed by Joseph Houston and choreographed by William Whelton, the co-founders of Hope Mill.

Joining Jodie Prenger (Rose) in the cast will be Tom Lister as Herbie, Grace Mouat as Louise, May Tether as June,Divina De Campo as Mazeppa, Harriet Thorpe as Tessie Tura, Liz Fletcher as Electra, Idriss Kargbo as Tulsa, Peter Gunn as Pop/Mr Goldstone and Angela Lonsdale as Miss Cratchitt, Halle Brady as Baby June, Amelia Munshi as Baby Louise.

It has also been announced that Matthew Kelly, who is currently appearing in The Gap at Hope Mill Theatre, will be joining the cast playing Uncle Jocko.

Gypsy, a musical fable, has a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and was suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.

Get ready for a dazzling journey into the world of Gypsy, where dreams are big, and the spotlight is even brighter! Follow the relentless Rose as she propels her daughters June and Louise through the highs and lows of showbiz in this Broadway classic. With toe-tapping tunes, a remarkable cast, and a tale of ambition that will leave you breathless, Gypsy is a theatrical experience that steals the show. Lights up, curtains rise, and let the magic of Gypsy unfold before your eyes!

Songs include ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’, ‘Together (Wherever We Go)’, ‘You Gotta Get a Gimmick’ and ‘Rose’s Turn’.

Performing alongside the principal cast will be students from Laine Theatre Arts; JACOB MORRISH, JOSH EGAN, HARVEY PEARCE, NAT INGHAM, CAMERON BOULTER, HOLLY HENDERSON, YNEZ WILLIAMS, AISLING SHARKEY, GEORGIA CLEMENTS, ELOISE KNOWLES. And will feature members from Stagebox.

The concert will feature a live 24-piece orchestra and joining Houston and Whelton on the creative team will be Charise Renouf - co-choreographer, Andrew Exeter - set design, Joseph Clayton - musical director, Aaron Dootson - lighting design, Matt Powell - projection design, Lorraine Parry - costume design, Paul Smith – sound design, Manny Crooks - dialect coach, Nikki Armstrong – hair design, Rhianna Swyer – Assistant Producer and James Anderton - Production Manager.

GYPSY is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Tams Witmark LLC.concordtheatricals.co.uk