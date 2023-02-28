Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Behind the Scenes of the Photoshoot For AIN'T TOO PROUD

The production opens at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023.

Feb. 28, 2023  

An all new video has been released, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot capturing the new artwork for AIN'T TOO PROUD. Check out the video below!

The production opens at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations stars Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks.

The cast is completed by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

- The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows the remarkable journey of the group from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the ground-breaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's Grammy Award-winning music including the hits My Girl, Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Get Ready, Ain't Too Proud to Beg and so many more.


AIN'T TOO PROUD has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau and reunites two-time Tony Award winning director Des McAnuff with Tony and Olivier Award winning choreographer Sergio Trujilio, whose previous collaborations include the Tony Award winning hit show Jersey Boys. It has Scenic Design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill with Costume Design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell. Tony Award winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley and Tony Award winning Sound Designer Steve Canyon Kennedy united once again following their success working together on Jersey Boys. Projection Design is by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Kenny Seymour, Orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler, Music Direction by Matt Smith and Casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The Temptations are often referred to as American Music Royalty, with an expansive catalogue of hit songs and an ongoing prolific six-decade career. Ranked Number One in Billboard Magazine's recent list of 'Greatest R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time', the group were also named one of Rolling Stone magazine's '100 Greatest Artists of All Time'. "My Girl," released in December 1964, was The Temptations' first #1 charted record and sold millions of copies. "My Girl" was inducted into The Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and in 2018 it was entered into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress. It has become a standard now. The Temptations have over 50 gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards all combined, and also have been awarded five Grammy Awards, including the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award. They won Motown's (and their) first ever GRAMMY in 1969 for Best Rhythm and Blues Performance by a Duo or Group for their song "Cloud Nine." In 1989 The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and their songs "Just My Imagination", "Papa was a Rollin' Stone" and "My Girl" are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's '500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.' In 1994 The Temptations were given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California and in 2019 a star on the Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame in Harlem, New York City. Still helmed by founding member, Otis Williams, The Temptations celebrate their 60th Anniversary with a brand-new album, Temptations 60, available now.






AINT TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in April Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in April
Single tickets for the twelve-time Tony nominated Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, went on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.
AINT TOO PROUD National Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in April 2023 Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour To Play Tulsa PAC in April 2023
AIN'T TOO PROUD will play the Tulsa PAC April 4-9, 2023 for eight performances. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AINT TOO PROUD in Los Angeles Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AIN'T TOO PROUD in Los Angeles
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations opened at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theater on Thursday, December 15th and runs through January 1st. Check out photos from the opening here!
West End Production of AINT TOO PROUD Finds its Temptations Photo
West End Production of AIN'T TOO PROUD Finds its Temptations
The West End production of AIN'T TOO PROUD has announced the quintet taking on the iconic roles of The Temptations at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Night In Los AngelesVideo: Go Inside Broadway-Aimed THE SECRET GARDEN Opening Night In Los Angeles
February 27, 2023

Hit the red carpet for opening night of the Broadway-aimed production of 'The Secret Garden' currently playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023! See video of the big night as BroadwayWorld takes you inside the opening night festivities with the show's star-studded cast as they take their opening night bows!
Video: First Look at Aya Cash, Frank Wood, Constance Shulman & More in THE BEST WE COULDVideo: First Look at Aya Cash, Frank Wood, Constance Shulman & More in THE BEST WE COULD
February 27, 2023

Get a first look at footage of the world premiere of Manhattan Theatre Club's The Best We Could!
Video: Larry Owens Plays 'Sondheim Sing Off' with Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado at Pasadena PlayhouseVideo: Larry Owens Plays 'Sondheim Sing Off' with Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado at Pasadena Playhouse
February 24, 2023

Graham Phillips and Krystina Alabado are currently starring in Pasadena Playhouse's production of Sunday in the Park with George and were recently joined in the rehearsal room by Larry Owens (A Strange Loop) to tease Larry Owens’ Sondheimia, which runs February 27 through March 6.
Video: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes The Stage At PARADE To Condemn Anti-Semitic ProtestVideo: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes The Stage At PARADE To Condemn Anti-Semitic Protest
February 23, 2023

In solidarity with the cast, crew, and creative team of PARADE, tonight, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took the stage of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to address the sold-out audience of the Broadway musical revival. PARADE director Michael Arden welcomed the Mayor who condemned the antisemitic protests that happened on Tuesday night outside the Jacobs. See video of Mayor Adams' address below. 
Video: Get a First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf TheatreVideo: Get a First Look at CHLORINE SKY at Steppenwolf Theatre
February 23, 2023

Get a first look at production footage of Steppenwolf Theatre Company's Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky.
share