Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Gives First Listen to NERO at Southwark Playhouse

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Southwark Playhouse has shared a first listen to Andrew Barth Feldman performing 'And Now He Hounds The Night' from the new musical NERO, which features book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Steven Sater and music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik.

From the award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, NERO is a thrilling new musical that reimagines one of history's most notorious figures for a modern age.

The show runs at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 2 November to 5 December. Feldman leads a cast that includes Stephen Carlile as Seneca and Sally Dexter as Agrippina, with Nabi Brown as Octavia, Waylon Jacobs as Tigellinus, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Poppea, and Timo Tatzber.

Long before his name became synonymous with tyranny, Nero was an artist, a performer and a reluctant heir thrust into unimaginable power. As ambition collides with family, love and political intrigue, a young ruler's desperate search for identity spirals into madness, forging one of history's most infamous legends. Blurring the line between celebrity and leadership, this story reveals why the fall of ancient Rome feels more urgent, and more relevant, than ever.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 09 Hrs 47 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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