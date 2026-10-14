Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Gives First Listen to NERO at Southwark Playhouse
The new musical traces ambition, power and the fall of ancient Rome.
Southwark Playhouse has shared a first listen to Andrew Barth Feldman performing 'And Now He Hounds The Night' from the new musical NERO, which features book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Steven Sater and music by Tony Award winner Duncan Sheik.
From the award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, NERO is a thrilling new musical that reimagines one of history's most notorious figures for a modern age.
The show runs at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from 2 November to 5 December. Feldman leads a cast that includes Stephen Carlile as Seneca and Sally Dexter as Agrippina, with Nabi Brown as Octavia, Waylon Jacobs as Tigellinus, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Poppea, and Timo Tatzber.
Long before his name became synonymous with tyranny, Nero was an artist, a performer and a reluctant heir thrust into unimaginable power. As ambition collides with family, love and political intrigue, a young ruler's desperate search for identity spirals into madness, forging one of history's most infamous legends. Blurring the line between celebrity and leadership, this story reveals why the fall of ancient Rome feels more urgent, and more relevant, than ever.
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