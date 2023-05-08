Venues Announced For London Tour of BUILD A ROCKET By Christopher York

Build a Rocket is touring the UK this summer, kicking off in London's West End with a performance at Wonderville.

Theatergoers can experience the explosive and powerful one-woman show Build a Rocket live in London from May 22nd.

Follow the defiant and inspiring story of Yasmin, a sixteen-year-old girl from Scarborough, whose life is not sandcastles, arcades, and donkey rides...she finds herself pregnant and alone in the world.

Build a Rocket is touring the UK this summer, kicking off in London's West End with a performance at Wonderville on Monday 22nd May at 8pm.

Tickets are on sale now - https://feverup.com/m/129810

Following the one-night performance at Wonderville, Build a Rocket can also be seen in From the Fringe season with New Wimbledon Theatre on Friday 23rd June, and at The Pen Theatre on Wednesday 28th June.

The production will then be part of the Greater Manchester Fringe Festival and the Durham Fringe Festival with more dates and venues to be announced

Written by Scarborough-born Christopher York, Build a Rocket is an uplifting, heartwarming, and funny show exploring female defiance, and triumph over adversity. When Yasmin finds herself pregnant she is propelled through a struggle with morning sickness, early motherhood, and school uniforms. We follow her story for eighteen years until she awaits her son's A-Level results.

Christopher York comments, Teenage pregnancy is so demonized and we're quick to blame teenagers. There was a girl I was at school with who had a child at 15. I was astounded at her resilience and that she went on to pass her GCSEs, go to college and university, get married, and raise a wonderful human being. She is a phenomenal person. We are still conservative about these topics. If we were more open and Scandinavian about how we tackled sex and sexual health, especially with young people, we may not have the statistics we do.

This production of Build a Rocket is performed by Scarborough actor Shannon Rewcroft and directed by Scarborough director, Jordan Langford.

Build a Rocket - London

VENUE: Wonderville, Haymarket

PERFORMANCE DATE AND TIME: Monday 22nd May, 8pm

TICKET PRICE: £15

RUNNING TIME: 65 mins

https://feverup.com/m/129810

VENUE: New Wimbledon Theatre, Studio

PERFORMANCE DATE AND TIME: Friday 23rd June, 7.45pm

TICKET PRICE: £11

RUNNING TIME: 65 mins

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/build-a-rocket/studio-at-new-wimbledon-theatre/

VENUE: The Pen Theatre, Bermondsey

PERFORMANCE DATE AND TIME: Wednesday 28th June, 7.30 pm

TICKET PRICE: £7.50

RUNNING TIME: 65 mins

Click Here




