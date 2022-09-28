Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For HAMLET at Bristol Old Vic

This visceral new production runs from 13 October - 12 November.

Sep. 28, 2022  

The first trailer has been released for Bristol Old Vic's Autumn headline production Hamlet. Starring Billy Howle and bringing together the hottest young talent and theatrical heavyweights, this visceral new production runs from 13 Oct - 12 Nov.

Hamlet will also be Live Broadcast on 10 & 11 Nov as part of Bristol Old Vic On Screen. This marks the theatre's second year of digital broadcasting, providing access for a global audience to the theatre's latest work.

Hamlet marks director John Haidar's return to the theatre after Richard III in 2019, bringing his characteristically cinematic style and pace to the stage to both subvert and reimagine this classic play for a new audience.

Billy Howle plays Hamlet (The Beast Must Die, Chloe, The Serpent). He is joined by Niamh Cusack (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time, Channel 4's The Virtues) as Gertrude, Mirren Mack (Sex Education, The Nest) as Ophelia, Finbar Lynch (Girl From The North Country, Game of Thrones) as Claudius, Taheen Modak (The Bay, Two Weeks to Live) as Laertes/Rosencrantz, Isabel Adomakoh Young (Heartstopper, Foundation for Apple TV+) as Horatio, Firdous Bamji (Indian Ink, A Disappearing Number) as Ghost/Player King/Gravedigger, Jason Barnett (Bridgerton,The Seagull) as Polonius and Catrin Stewart (Stella, The Library Suicides) as Guildenstern/Reynaldo/Player Queen.

VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For HAMLET at Bristol Old Vic
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


