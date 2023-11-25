Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

VIDEO: Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight

This event was held in the Clore Studio on Saturday 18 November 2023.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

The Royal Ballet has released the full video from an extended Insight to celebrate the innovative creative genius of Bronislava Nijinska. In an afternoon of illustrated talks, panel discussion, and rehearsals, this event examined the powerful legacy of a choreographer much neglected in the history of 20th-century dance. 

Nijinska stands today as an uncompromising and pioneering figure of modern ballet, despite being overshadowed by the fame of her brother, the legendary dancer Vaslav Nijinsky, and battling opportunity undermined by her gender. She is known for her landmark works, including Les Noces, Les Biches and Le Train Bleu, and her magnificent collaborations with the likes of fashion designer Coco Chanel and composer Igor Stravinsky, which inspired choreographers in the 20th century such as Frederick Ashton and George Balanchine.  

This Insight is curated by the choreographer Avatâra Ayuso, with guests including Dame Monica Mason, former Director of The Royal Ballet, and Lynn Garafola, author of La Nijinska: Choreographer of the Modern. This Insight will feature rehearsals with dancers of The Royal Ballet and The Royal Ballet School. In the centenary year of Les Noces, one of Nijinska’s most emblematic works, this event is a timely celebration of an inspirational artist.

This event was held in the Clore Studio on Saturday 18 November 2023.

Under the directorship of Kevin O’Hare, The Royal Ballet unites tradition and innovation in world-class performances and is a driving force in the development of ballet as an art form. Based at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, it brings together today’s most dynamic and versatile dancers with a world-class orchestra and leading choreographers, composers, conductors, directors and creative teams to share awe-inspiring theatrical experiences with diverse audiences worldwide. The Company’s extensive repertory embraces 19th-century classics, the singular legacy of works by Founder Choreographer Frederick Ashton and Principal Choreographer Kenneth MacMillan, a compelling new canon of work by choreographers today including Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor and Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon, and the bold and complementary programming in the Linbury Theatre. Guest choreographers Kyle Abraham, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Cathy Marston, Arthur Pita, Crystal Pite, Hofesh Shechter, Pam Tanowitz and Twyla Tharp have also created work for the Company.  




