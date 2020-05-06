Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK at Southbank Centre - Streaming Now!
RGM Productions and Alice House Theatre in association with Moya Productions presents The Hunting of the Snark. The production was filmed live at the Queen Elizabeth Hall at The Southbank Centre.
Watch the full show below!
Creatives
Director Gemma Colclough
Written by Annabel Wigoder
MD, Music & Lyrics Gareth Cooper
Designer Justin Nardella
Lighting Designer Ceri James
Sound Designer Ian Barnard
Cast
The Boy Jordan Haugh
The Banker Simon Turner
The Bellman Ben Galpin
The Baker Will Bryant
The Butcher Polly Smith