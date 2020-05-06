Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK at Southbank Centre - Streaming Now!

Article Pixel May. 6, 2020  

RGM Productions and Alice House Theatre in association with Moya Productions presents The Hunting of the Snark. The production was filmed live at the Queen Elizabeth Hall at The Southbank Centre.

Watch the full show below!

Creatives

Director Gemma Colclough
Written by Annabel Wigoder
MD, Music & Lyrics Gareth Cooper
Designer Justin Nardella
Lighting Designer Ceri James
Sound Designer Ian Barnard

Cast

The Boy Jordan Haugh
The Banker Simon Turner
The Bellman Ben Galpin
The Baker Will Bryant
The Butcher Polly Smith

VIDEO: Watch THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK at Southbank Centre - Streaming Now!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: The Platt Brothers Sing 'Ahavat Olam'
  • VIDEO: WE WILL ROCK YOU Cast Members Perform Virtual 'Bohemian Rhapsody' With Brian May
  • VIDEO: Watch the ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Season Finale Closing Number 'American Pie'
  • VIDEO: Richard Armitage Shares His LOVE, LOVE, LOVE Memories for Roundabout's Off-Script Series