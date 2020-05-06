VIDEO: Watch THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK at Southbank Centre - Streaming Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

RGM Productions and Alice House Theatre in association with Moya Productions presents The Hunting of the Snark. The production was filmed live at the Queen Elizabeth Hall at The Southbank Centre.

Watch the full show below!

Creatives

Director Gemma Colclough

Written by Annabel Wigoder

MD, Music & Lyrics Gareth Cooper

Designer Justin Nardella

Lighting Designer Ceri James

Sound Designer Ian Barnard

Cast

The Boy Jordan Haugh

The Banker Simon Turner

The Bellman Ben Galpin

The Baker Will Bryant

The Butcher Polly Smith





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You