VIDEO: Tom Milner and AMERICAN IDIOT UK Tour Band Members Release 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' Cover

Tom Milner along with band members from the UK and Ireland tour of American Idiot Nick Kent, Chris George and Rob Wicks, have released a unique cover version of Green Day's 'Wake me up When September Ends' in a bid to raise funds for the NHS.

Tom says "In this very strange time of lockdown we really felt like we wanted to help raise money for our fantastic NHS to support them through this crisis. The American Idiot tour finished not so long ago and I still keep in regular contact with the boys from the band as they're now very good friends , we decided that we would like to create our own version of the Green Day Classic 'Wake Me Up When September Ends'. We hope people will donate to the NHS and also take the positive messages from the song to bring a bit of light into this time of crisis'

You can make donations at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/nhscharities-covid19urgentappeal

Vocals from Tom Milner with Nick Kent (Bass), Chris George (Guitar) and Rob Wicks (Piano).





