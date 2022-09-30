VIDEO: Rob Madge and More Sing 'We Will Be Loved Anyway' From MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)

An all new video has been released for "We Will Be Loved Anyway" from the Original Cast Recording of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

It features Rob Madge with guest singers Jessica Aubrey, Kayla Carter, Pippa Cleary, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Isaac Hesketh, Jordan Lee Davies, Carl Man, Vinnie Monachello and B Terry.

As Rob Madge transfers their award-winning autobiographical show, My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), to the West End's GarrickTheatre from Friday 21 October - Sunday 6 November, theatre music label Westway announces that it will release the original cast recording of the show through their Westway Original imprint on 21 October 2022.

The single "We Will Be Loved Anyway" will get a digital release 7 October.

The single can be pre-ordered here.