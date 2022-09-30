Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Rob Madge and More Sing 'We Will Be Loved Anyway' From MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)

 The single "We Will  Be Loved Anyway" will get a digital release 7 October.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

An all new video has been released for "We Will Be Loved Anyway" from the Original Cast Recording of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

It features Rob Madge with guest singers Jessica Aubrey, Kayla Carter, Pippa Cleary, Oscar Conlon-Morrey, Isaac Hesketh, Jordan Lee Davies, Carl Man, Vinnie Monachello and B Terry.

As Rob Madge transfers their award-winning autobiographical show, My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?), to the West End's GarrickTheatre from Friday 21 October - Sunday 6 November, theatre music label Westway announces that it will release the original cast recording of the show through their Westway Original imprint on 21 October 2022.

The single "We Will Be Loved Anyway" will get a digital release 7 October.

The single can be pre-ordered here.

VIDEO: Rob Madge and More Sing 'We Will Be Loved Anyway' From MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Chinese Arts Now Announces RebrandChinese Arts Now Announces Rebrand
September 29, 2022

Chinese Arts Now (CAN) has unveiled an exciting new name and bold new visual identity:  Kakilang (自己人)- 'one of us' in the Hokkien dialect, evoking kinship and affinity - widely used amongst East and Southeast Asian diasporic groups, is the company's new name. 
Three-Night Run of ABOUT BILL Starring Kim Ismay is Coming to the Other Palace in OctoberThree-Night Run of ABOUT BILL Starring Kim Ismay is Coming to the Other Palace in October
September 29, 2022

About Bill productions will present a three-night run of About Bill at The Other Palace – The one woman show starring Kim Ismay, running from 7-9 October 2022. 
Tracks From New Musical A WORLD DIVIDED to be Released in OctoberTracks From New Musical A WORLD DIVIDED to be Released in October
September 29, 2022

A a sample of a number of tracks from the concept Album of A World Divided will be released exactly six months prior to the opening and will be available to download from 17 October.
Bruno Beltrão Presents His New Work At Sadler's Wells Theatre in NovemberBruno Beltrão Presents His New Work At Sadler's Wells Theatre in November
September 29, 2022

Brazilian choreographer Bruno Beltrão brings his new work by Grupo de Rua to Sadler's Wells Theatre on Tuesday 22 & Wednesday 23 November. 
Hannah Fairweather Comes To Pleasance London For Best Of Edinburgh SeasonHannah Fairweather Comes To Pleasance London For Best Of Edinburgh Season
September 29, 2022

Award-winning Scottish comedian Hannah Fairweather (writer on Mock The Week and The Now Show and ranked in the top 5 for Dave's Joke of the Fringe) is the Taylor Swift of comedy, joking about everyone who has wronged her in the past.