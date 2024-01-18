VIDEO: New Trailer For National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND

Coming soon to local cinemas.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Get a first look at a new trailer for The National Theatre will release two new National Theatre Live's Dear England.

Audiences are invited to James Graham’s spectacular hit play, Dear England, filmed live during its sold-out run at The National Theatre.

With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt, to take team and country back to the promised land. 

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale) plays Gareth Southgate in James Graham’s (Best of Enemies) gripping examination of nation and game.

The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Rupert Goold (Judy) directs this spectacular new play.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




