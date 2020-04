Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A group of West End stars have come together to lend their voices to 'What the World Needs Now' in honor of the NHS.

The video includes Natalie Paris (Six) Steph Parry (Mamma Mia! 42nd Street) Linda John-Pierre (Mamma Mia! The Party) Christopher Cameron (Bat out of Hell) and many more.

Check out the video below!





