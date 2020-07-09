VIDEO: Marisha Wallace, Wendy Mae Brown, Cavin Cornwall, Tyrone Huntley and Hugh Maynard Perform 'The Color Purple'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

West End stars Marisha Wallace, Wendy Mae Brown, Cavin Cornwall, Tyrone Huntley and Hugh Maynard have reunited with The British Theatre Academy Ensemble from their critically acclaimed production of "The Color Purple in Concert" to record the title number as a fundraiser.

Check out the video below!

The reunion video is being released to raise donations for the BTA, who offer free and affordable theatre opportunities for young performers. Donations will provide free bursary places at The British Theatre Academy, with an emphasis on bursaries young artists from Black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds, especially in cases where finance is a direct limitation to access to training.

The original concert was produced at Cadogan Hall in 2017 by The British Theatre Academy and Tarento Productions, with direction by Danielle Tarento, musical direction by James Taylor, choreography by Mykal Rand and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You