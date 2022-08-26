Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Liv Andrusier and Yuki Sutton Perform 'Everybody Loves A Lie' From RIDE the Musical

RIDE is now previewing at Charing Cross Theatre, where it runs to 17 September.

Aug. 26, 2022  

An all new song and video 'Everybody Loves A Lie' has been released from the world premiere of "RIDE" the musical. RIDE is now previewing at Charing Cross Theatre, where it runs to 17 September. Check out the video below!

The song is performed by Liv Andrusier and Yuki Sutton.

It's 1895 and Annie Londonderry has returned victorious to America, hailed as the first woman ever to cycle around the world. She's pioneering, she's plucky, and she's pitching her story to the men who run the newspapers.

From the infamous wager that set her journey in motion, to her freewheeling adventures with captains, cowboys, and customs officials, Annie just knows her tales will spin readers into a frenzy.

But as she approaches rough terrain, and unexpected paths throw her off balance, can Annie regain her footing, or will she confront the past she left behind?

This new musical by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams, directed by Sarah Meadows, charts one woman's radical act and explores the lies we tell to escape ourselves. RIDE gears up for its first full production for a limited run at London's Charing Cross Theatre from 25 August - 17 September.

Liv Andrusier (Annie Londonderry) is a 2021 graduate from the Royal Academy of Music. During the pandemic, Liv was selected to star in the 'Play In A Day' initiative for Sky Arts, produced by Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah and filmed at Alexandra Palace. This gave two recent graduates the chance to rehearse and perform a new play - in a single day - alongside Maria Friedman and Tyrone Huntley. Since graduating she appeared in 'Little Women' (Park Theatre).

Yuki Sutton (Martha) graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2021. Her theatre credits include 'The Poison Belt' (Jermyn Street Theatre), 'Tsunagu/Connect Live' (Shoreditch Town Hall), 'Jack and the Beanstalk' (Beck Theatre), and 'Tokyo Rose' (Southwark Playhouse & UK Tour).

Amy Parker (Alternate Annie / Cover Martha) trained at Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance and The Royal Academy of Music, where she received the Ian Fleming award and a full Elton John scholarship. Theatre credits include 'Tokyo Rose' (UK tour, including MAST Southampton and Southwark Playhouse); 'Ride' (Vaults Festival); Nat in 'Dancing By Myself' (King's Head Theatre) and The Actress in 'Hello Again' (Union Theatre).

Click Here to Watch the Video!play





