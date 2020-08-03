VIDEO: Listen to the Winner of the 'A Song For Our Time' Contest, 'Looking at the Moon'

The song was written by Amir Shoenfeld and Caitlyn Burt.

After the announcement of the search for 'A Song For Our Time', an original song to be written in response the the effect of the global pandemic and the following lockdown, organizers Danielle Tarento and Paul Wilkins have unveiled the chosen song, 'Looking At The Moon' by Amir Shoenfeld and Caitlyn Burt.

"We were absolutely overwhelmed at the response to this search, with over 260 submissions from across six continents," the organizers said. "The standard was incredibly high, with new songs from world-class songwriters from all four corners of the globe. Narrowing them down to a shortlist of three was unbelievably difficult and we are so grateful to Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown for helping us to make the final decision. We are delighted with the chosen song, 'Looking At The Moon' and thank Amir and Caitlyn for sharing their message of hope with us."

The winning song has been recorded by West End and Broadway star Hadley Fraser and is introduced by Acting For Others Ambassador Samantha Bond

All proceeds are going to Acting For Others, who provide financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities.

Please donate here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lookingatthemoon

