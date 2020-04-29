VIDEO: English Touring Theatre Creates Animation to Help Explain What's Going On to Children

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

English Touring Theatre have created an animation aimed at families with young children to try and explain what is going on.

The adorably-drawn video can be viewed below!

The video features Stephen Mangan and Daisy Haggard.

ETT are encouraging all viewers to donate to the NHS via their fundraising page. To donate, visit .justgiving.com/fundraising/ettanimationforthenhs.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You