VIDEO: English Touring Theatre Creates Animation to Help Explain What's Going On to Children

English Touring Theatre have created an animation aimed at families with young children to try and explain what is going on.

The video features Stephen Mangan and Daisy Haggard.

ETT are encouraging all viewers to donate to the NHS via their fundraising page. To donate, visit .justgiving.com/fundraising/ettanimationforthenhs.

