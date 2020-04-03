VIDEO: Comedian Katie Davison Does The Edinburgh Fringe In Two Minutes

Like everyone, we at BroadwayWorld are hugely disappointed that this year's Edinburgh Festivals won't be going ahead - while, of course, understanding why the measures are necessary.

But if you're jonesing for a Fringe fix, comedian Katie Davison has the solution, with her spot-on two-minute summation of the Edinburgh experience - from the ups and downs of the performer experience to, well, rain. Watch her hilarious video below!

If you're disappointed that @edfringe is cancelled this year, why not live it in 2 minutes like I did? #edfringe #comedy #MakeYourFringe pic.twitter.com/2KRnGNPuaD - Katie Davison (@KatieEDavison) April 2, 2020

How are you feeling about the Festivals not taking place this year? Let us know @BroadwayWorldUK





