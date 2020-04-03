VIDEO: Comedian Katie Davison Does The Edinburgh Fringe In Two Minutes

Like everyone, we at BroadwayWorld are hugely disappointed that this year's Edinburgh Festivals won't be going ahead - while, of course, understanding why the measures are necessary.

But if you're jonesing for a Fringe fix, comedian Katie Davison has the solution, with her spot-on two-minute summation of the Edinburgh experience - from the ups and downs of the performer experience to, well, rain. Watch her hilarious video below!

How are you feeling about the Festivals not taking place this year? Let us know @BroadwayWorldUK



