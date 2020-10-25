‎‎‎‎

Late last year, singer-songwriter Clare Cordell played her Down To The River acoustic concert at Tamesis Dock, the floating venue on the Thames. To lift the lockdown blues, some of the night's recordings have been released onto YouTube.

Cordell was scouted as a contestant for 2018 series of X Factor and performed two songs at Wembley Arena, receiving a standing ovation for both. Acclaimed Broadway star and singer-songwriter Shoshana Bean invited Cordell to perform her own music in a sold-out show at the Hippodrome Casino in Leicester Square.

Once described as "a sassier, more common version of Adele with a greater voice and a significantly lower bank balance", Cordell is fully riding that narrative, bringing you a concoction of soulful, heartfelt music, filthy language and self-deprecating humour.

Her most recent single "She Won't" has reached over 33,000 Spotify plays and features in a number of new music playlists across the platform.

Watch the playlist below by West End Video

Cordell's debut EP No Stupid Ideas was showcased in Ditto Music's New Music Monday's playlist, and on the day of release reached number two in the Spotify New Music playlist for unsigned artists.

She is in the process of completing her second studio album and planning a tour of her original show in 2021, providing she's allowed to leave her house.

Cordell's music is available on all good streaming platforms and links can be found on her website: www.clarecordell.com

