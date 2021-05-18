VIDEO: Cassidy Janson & Danny Mac Talk Bringing THE MOUSETRAP Back to the West End!

The Mousetrap was the very first West End production up and running again (post-lockdown) last night. Yesterday BroadwayWorld's Tom Hayden Millward (@WestEndReporter) interviewed the show's producer (Adam Spiegel) and two members of the "All Star" West End cast, who are helping to relaunch it, at the St. Martin's Theatre. They are Cassidy Janson (Olivier Award-winning star of & Juliet) and Danny Mac (who plays Edward Lewis in the West End production of Pretty Woman: The Musical) and they will both be returning to their respective productions when those finally reopen later this year.

The Mousetrap is the world's longest-running play. The West End production was originally adapted from Christie's radio play, Three Blind Mice, written for the Royal family in 1947.

The Mousetrap has been intriguing and delighting audiences for as long as Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne. It is the genre-defining murder mystery from the world's best-selling novelist of all time.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover - to their horror - that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?