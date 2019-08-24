VIDEO: Caroline Kay and Fra Fee Perform 'A Million Things' From New Irish Musical DAISY

Earlier this week, Caroline Kay performed her fifth solo concert to a full house at the beautiful Crazy Coqs as part of the Unplugged festival - newly devised by Shaun McCourt. The festival gives musical theatre performers who also write an opportunity and platform to share their original material.

Kay performed an array of songs from both of her original EPs, Notes (2017), and tricks (2019), and, along with her guest performers, covered some pop and musical theatre numbers too. The concert also saw the showcasing of songs from Kay's new original Irish musical, Daisy.



One of these was an exclusive first-ever live performance of a duet called "A Million Things", for which Kay was joined by Fra Fee and accompanied by Joe Davison (of Auburn Jam Music) on keys.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

You can also check out the released studio recording of this song (also performed by Caroline Kay and Fra Fee, and recorded/produced at Auburn Jam Music) on all major online platforms now on Kay's latest EP, tricks.



Kay hopes to stage Daisy in London soon and ultimately dreams of taking it to Dublin, where the show is set.

Other guest performers on the night included Hiba Elchikhe, Adam Gillian, Charlotte Kennedy, Rebecca Lock, Oisin Nolan, and Claire O'Leary.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories