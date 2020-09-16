VIDEO: Broadway and UK Musicians of The Craze Perform 'The Brighton Line' From ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

The Craze are: Grant Olding (lead vocal/rhythm guitar), Phil James (lead guitar), Richard Coughlan (bass) and Ben Brooker (washboard).

The original line up of The Craze joined forces with some of their compadres from Broadway and the International tour to conclude the Lockdown Skiffle Sessions.

The Craze are: Grant Olding (lead vocal/rhythm guitar), Phil James (lead guitar), Richard Coughlan (bass) and Ben Brooker (washboard) with members of the Broadway Craze: Jason Rabinowitz (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Matt Cusack (bass/vocals) and Zach Jones (washboard/vocals/rhythm guitar), alongside International tour Craze alumni: Philip Murray Warson (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Richie Hart (bass) and Billy Stookes (washboard).

The Original Cast Recording of One Man Two Guvnors is now out on Air Edel Records, featuring 15 songs from the show performed by The Craze and James Corden, Martyn Ellis, Jemima Rooper, Claire Lams, Suzie Toase, Oliver Chris, Daniel Rigby and the original London cast.

