VIDEO: Benjamin Lafayette Meets Kwame Kwei-Armah on MOUNTVIEW LIVE

On the July 6 episode of Mountview Live, Mountview alum Benjamin Lafayette met Kwame Kwei-Armah!

Mountview LIVE is a series of online conversations hosted by Giles Terera with guests discussing their careers, as well as taking questions from Mountview students. Other artists previously confirmed are Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivier Award winner Noma Dumezweni and Mountview alumna Amanda Holden.

Check out the video below!

Brought up in Southall, Kwame Kwei-Armah became the second Black Briton to have a play staged in the West End, with his award-winning piece Elmina's Kitchen in 2003. Following multiple appearances on stage, television and radio as an actor, including a recurring role in Casualty, Kwei-Armah soon turned his attention to writing, receiving the Most Promising Playwright Award from the Evening Standard in 2003. Following his role as Artistic Director at Baltimore's Center Stage Theater, he is now the Artistic Director of the Young Vic Theatre in London.

